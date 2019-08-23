×
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Was Busted for Smoking Pot at Disneyland

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his Disney Legend status by sharing the endearing tale of how the first time he visited Disneyland, he was arrested.

The Iron Man actor was being honored in Anaheim at Disney’s biennial D23 convention. After a brief introduction by Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger, Downey felt he had to come clean to the elated crowd.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you, the very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place…within moments of being arrested,” Downey Jr. explained. “I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center. Given a stern warning and returned, if memory servers, to one very disappointed group chaperone. I would like to make amends for whoever had to contain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way attainable, or for any of the other park attractions… Maybe the Imagineers but that’s their own business. That’s a load off.”

Fellow honoree Diane Sawyer’s speech was slightly tamer — a heartwarming tale of sharing “Cinderella” with her family and friends — while “Reflection” singer and former Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera’s first Disney memory was actually at Tokyo Disney Resort. Others recognized as Disney Legends honorees included Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Ming-Na Wen and Hans Zimmer.

