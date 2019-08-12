×

Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf to Star in Crime Drama ‘After Exile’

Dave McNary

Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will portray a father and son in the upcoming independent crime drama “After Exile.”

LaBeouf will play an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery, must re-enter his old life with his father (De Niro) in order to save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Joshua Michael Stern, whose credits include the Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs” and the Epix series “Graves,” will handle directing duties. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo are writing the script. Filming will start in Philadelphia in October.

Les Cohen will serve as executive producer, while Anthony Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing. Pacific Shore Films is financing the film.

In the meantime, De Niro is starring in Martin Scorsese’s mob thriller “The Irishman” alongside Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel. He will also appear in Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker.”

LaBeouf can currently be seen in the feel-good film “Peanut Butter Falcon,” and stars in the upcoming autobiographical drama “Honey Boy,” which premiered at Sundance.

LaBeouf is represented by CAA, John Crosby Management and Matt Saver; De Niro is CAA and Stern is repped by MGMT’s Ken Stovitz. News was first reported by Deadline.

  Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf Starring

