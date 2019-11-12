×

Robert De Niro to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert De Niro
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Robert De Niro will be honored with a SAG life achievement award.

The legendary actor, who currently stars in Netflix’s “The Irishman” and Warner Bros.’ “Joker,” will receive the performers’ union’s top accolade at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion. It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

De Niro won Academy Awards for “The Godfather Part II” and “Raging Bull.” He was nominated for “Taxi Driver,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Awakenings,” “Cape Fear” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

More to come.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • John Bailey

    John Bailey Urges Cinematographers to Embrace Story Over Technology

    It’s safe to say John Bailey does not miss the trappings of the president’s office at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Speaking at a retrospective celebrating his five decades of cinematography work at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage festival, where Bailey will be honored with a lifetime achievement award this week, he told an audience [...]

  • Justin Bieber Cupid Movie

    Justin Bieber Debuts First Look at 'Cupid' Movie

    Beware of cupid’s arrow. Justin Bieber unveiled a first-look photo for “Cupid,” his upcoming animated movie from Mythos Studios. The image sees a cartooned Bieber, who will voice the god of love, on the side of a cliff with the sun setting in the background. “Cupid” will tell the story of the eponymous mythical being [...]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

    Robert De Niro will be honored with a SAG life achievement award. The legendary actor, who currently stars in Netflix’s “The Irishman” and Warner Bros.’ “Joker,” will be presented the performers’ union’s top accolade at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The award is given annually [...]

  • Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi

    Film Review: 'Charlie's Angels'

    Most reboots are meaningless (time to rev that franchise back up!). But the new “Charlie’s Angels,” whether it turns out to be a glittering hit or the latest expensive package to get tossed by the audience onto the trash heap of franchise fatigue, feels like a generational rite of passage. The original “Charlie’s Angels,” which [...]

  • Jay Pharaoh2016 MTV Video Music Awards,

    Jay Pharoah Joins Cast of Universal's 'All My Life' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jay Pharoah has joined the cast of Universal’s drama “All My Life.” Actors Marielle Scott and Kyle Allen will also appear in the film alongside the previously announced cast of Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. Directed by Marc Meyers, “All My Life” is inspired by the true story of Jenn Carter and her husband, [...]

  • French Film Guild Mulls Expelling Members

    French Film Guild Considers Expelling Members Guilty of Sexual Offenses

    Following recent explosive allegations by actresses Adele Haenel and Valentine Monnier of harassment and assault at the hands of male directors, France’s authors, directors and producers guild said Tuesday that it will consider sanctions against any member being investigated for or found guilty of a sexual offense. The Société Civile des Auteurs, Réalisateurs, Producteurs (ARP) [...]

  • Adam B. Vary Joins Variety as

    Adam B. Vary Joins Variety as Senior Entertainment Writer

    Variety has hired seasoned journalist Adam B. Vary as senior entertainment writer to cover the business of genre storytelling and fandom across movies, television and streaming platforms. Vary will write a weekly column as well as produce cover stories and inside features, break news on Variety.com, and contribute to Variety’s new video studio. He will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad