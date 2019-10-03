Robert De Niro Accused of Gender Discrimination by Ex-Employee

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has been accused of gender discrimination and fostering an abusive working environment for women in a $12 million lawsuit filed by an ex-employee, Graham Chase Robinson. Among other things, De Niro purportedly used sexist language, calling female employees “cunts” and “bitches,” and referred to Robinson as his “office wife.”

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores,” the lawsuit reads. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

Robinson was the subject of a $6 million earlier lawsuit in which she was accused of embezzling money and binge-watching Netflix while on the job. That suit went viral with its claim that Robinson spent a four-day period in January watching 55 episodes of “Friends.”

More to come…