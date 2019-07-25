×

Robbie Robertson to Return With Partially ‘Irishman’-Inspired ‘Sinematic’ Album

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DON DIXON

Robbie Robertson, soon to be in the limelight again as the focus of a documentary about his life and career, plans to make good on all that attention by releasing “Sinematic,” his first album since 2011.

The album is being heralded with a duet with Van Morrison, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” released as a single Thursday — a teaming that will remind a lot of fans of their shared participation in “The Last Waltz” more than 40 years ago, although there’s no mistaking the groove for a ’70s-vintage one.

A press statement described the former songwriter for the Band as “drawing inspiration” for the new album from “Testimony,” his 2016 memoir; “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” the documentary that will bow at the Toronto International Film Festival with an opening-night gala premiere Sept. 5; and from “The Irishman,” the Martin Scorsese epic feature for which he’s working on the score, due from Netflix later in the year.

Related

“I Hear You Paint Houses” is overtly a nod to the latter. That phrase served as the title for the book about hit man Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran that was adapted for Scorsese’s dramatization. “‘I hear you paint houses’ is kind of gruesome in a way — it’s an expression for when you want to hire a killer,” Robertson told Rolling Stone. “’Painting houses’ refers to the splattering of blood. I said (to Morrison), ‘Hey, you want to sing on a song about splattering blood and a guy who kills people?’ But he liked that.”

The album lives up to its cinema-suggestive title with other tracks with movie connections. “Once Were Brothers” is the title track for the documentary about Robertson’s time with the Band. “I didn’t write the song for the movie and the movie wasn’t being made around the song,” Robertson told Rolling Stone. “They just drifted together at a certain point and it felt right. I’m talking about the brotherhood with the group.”

The track “Beautiful Madness” is described as being in part inspired by the Nicholas Ray film “Bigger Than Life,” which starred James Mason as a normal husband and father who becomes addicted to an ego-boosting experimental drug, but also by the time Robertson spent living with Scorsese during and after the release of “The Last Waltz.” That era “wasn’t wacked out or goofy,” Robertson said in Rolling Stone. “It was a beautiful madness. And we’re lucky. We lived.”

A closing instrumental, “Remembrance,” will be heard as an end-titles song in “The Irishman,” although it’s being described as a tribute to a mogul Robertson befriended, the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen.

The Sept. 20 general album release will be followed by a vinyl/CD deluxe edition Oct. 25, limited to 1000 copies and featuring expanded artwork by Robertson in a hardback book.

More Music

  • Robbie Robertson to Return With 'Sinematic'

    Robbie Robertson to Return With Partially 'Irishman'-Inspired 'Sinematic' Album

    Robbie Robertson, soon to be in the limelight again as the focus of a documentary about his life and career, plans to make good on all that attention by releasing “Sinematic,” his first album since 2011. The album is being heralded with a duet with Van Morrison, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” released as a [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault by Swedish Prosecutors

    A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden stemming from a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30. The American rapper has been in custody in the Swedish capital since July 3. Prosecutors said Thursday that they would press charges against the 30-year-old, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a [...]

  • LIVE NATION EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL PLATFORM

    Live Nation Acquires Controlling Interest in Mexico's OCESA Entertainment

    Live Nation now has a stake in OCESA Entertainment, purchasing a controlling interest from CIE and Grupo Televisa, the companies announced on July 24. The acquisition brings Ticketmaster Mexico under the Live Nation banner, while adding some 14 venues across Mexico to its portfolio, with a collective capacity of nearly 250,000 seats. OCESA promotes more than [...]

  • Aubrey O'Day Sean Diddy Combs

    Aubrey O'Day Says She's Still Scarred From 'Making the Band': 'It Was Scary'

    As Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares to reprise “Making the Band,” Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day is still recovering from trauma that followed her run on the MTV series. Under Diddy’s guidance, the 35-year-old singer found fame in reality television, first on “Making the Band,” which auditioned hopeful vocalists for a spot in a to-be-formed music group. [...]

  • Bowser of Sha Na Na'Grease' 20th

    How Sha Na Na’s Road to Woodstock Was Paved by Jimi Hendrix

    Of all the acts that graced the Woodstock stage that weekend in August 50 years ago, perhaps the most unlikely was Sha Na Na, a group of Columbia University students who previously sang together in the campus a cappella group the Kingsmen and had formed just months before the festival. Perhaps their experience was a [...]

  • Rapper Meek Mill arrives at a

    Meek Mill's 2008 Conviction Overturned by Appeals Court

    Meek Mill was handed an important legal victory on Wednesday morning, as a Philadelphia appeals court threw out his 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges that had kept the rapper on parole for more than a decade, and made him a highly visible advocate for criminal justice reform. Now officially off probation, the 32-year-old [...]

  • Jonathan Majors The Harder They Fall

    Jonathan Majors to Star in 'The Harder They Fall' for Netflix and Jay-Z

    “The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s” Jonathan Majors is set to star in the Netflix pic “The Harder They Fall” with Jay-Z on board to produce. British musician Jeymes Samuel, better known by his stage name the Bullitts, is on board to direct and had previously worked with Jay-Z on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad