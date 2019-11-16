Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Gets the Greenlight as Disney Dates Multiple Titles

In one of the first major greenlights since acquiring Fox, Disney is moving forward with Ridley Scott’s period drama “The Last Duel,” dating the film for Dec. 25, 2020, a prime spot for next year’s award season.

The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodi Comer and Ben Affleck with Scott directing. The script is by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Jennifer Fox is producing alongside Scott, Kevin Walsh and Nicole Holofcener. Damon and Affleck will executive produce with Drew Vinton and Kevin Halloran.

Set in 14th century France, the movie is an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery and a young woman (Comer) forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the era in order to survive.

The studio has also dated Ben Affleck thriller “Deep Water” for Nov. 13, 2020, with Adrian Lyne is directing.

The film also stars Ana De Armas and is based on a 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The story follows a small-town couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife is allowed to take lovers as long as she does not desert the family. However, complications arise when the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder of one of the former lovers.

“The Kingsman” prequel “The King’s Man” has now moved from Feb. 14, 2020 to Sept. 18, 2020 and the studio also pushed back the Fox animated pic “Ron Gone Wrong” from Nov. 6, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021. Blue Sky production “Nimona” is now dated for Jan. 14, 2022.