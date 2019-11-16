×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Gets the Greenlight as Disney Dates Multiple Titles

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In one of the first major greenlights since acquiring Fox, Disney is moving forward with Ridley Scott’s period drama “The Last Duel,” dating the film for Dec. 25, 2020, a prime spot for next year’s award season.

The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodi Comer and Ben Affleck with Scott directing. The script is by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Jennifer Fox is producing alongside Scott, Kevin Walsh and Nicole Holofcener. Damon and Affleck will executive produce with Drew Vinton and Kevin Halloran.

Set in 14th century France, the movie is an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery and a young woman (Comer) forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the era in order to survive.

The studio has also dated Ben Affleck thriller “Deep Water” for Nov. 13, 2020, with Adrian Lyne is directing.

The film also stars Ana De Armas and is based on a 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The story follows a small-town couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife is allowed to take lovers as long as she does not desert the family. However, complications arise when the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder of one of the former lovers.

“The Kingsman” prequel “The King’s Man” has now moved from Feb. 14, 2020 to Sept. 18, 2020 and the studio also pushed back the Fox animated pic “Ron Gone Wrong” from Nov. 6, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021. Blue Sky production “Nimona” is now dated for Jan. 14, 2022.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' Gets the Greenlight as Disney Dates Multiple Titles

    In one of the first major greenlights since acquiring Fox, Disney is moving forward with Ridley Scott’s period drama “The Last Duel,” dating the film for Dec. 25, 2020, a prime spot for next year’s award season. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodi Comer and Ben Affleck with Scott directing. The script is [...]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    AFM: Ash Baron-Cohen Developing Three Projects Hoping to Cross Over to Asia

    Shanghai Rich Culture Media, The Nakodo Group and Bullseye Pictures have signed a three-project co-production, co-financing and co-distribution deal for Asia and Hollywood at the American Film Market. Projects involved include films “My Name is Mars” and “The Blind Bastards Club,” and a historical TV drama series. Sacha Baron-Cohen’s cousin Ash Baron-Cohen (90s films “Bang” [...]

  • Lynette Howell Taylor Stephanie Allain

    Oscars: Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to Produce Academy Awards

    Oscar-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain will produce the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9. Academy president David Rubin made the announcement Friday. “The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to the 92nd Oscars show,” said Rubin. “Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global [...]

  • Nicolas Cage The Unbearable Weight of

    Nicolas Cage to Play Himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

    Lionsgate is in final negotiations to buy the Nicolas Cage movie project “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The “Unbearable” package includes Tom Gormican attached to direct from a script he wrote with Kevin Etten. Cage will produce via his Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen. Cage will play a version of [...]

  • Sophia Di Martino Loki

    'Loki': Sophia Di Martino to Co-Star With Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Yesterday’s” Sophia Di Martino is in talks to join Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus and Marvel’s “Loki” limited series. Hiddleston is reprising the role of the antihero with “Sex Education” and “Daybreak” director Kate Herron helming the series. “Rick & Morty” scribe Michael Waldron penned the pilot and will act as show creator and exec [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad