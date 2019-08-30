×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Linklater Will Shoot ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Adaptation for 20 Years

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard Linklater Merrily We Roll Along
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After spending 12 years on his Oscar-nominated drama “Boyhood,” Richard Linklater is ready to try the approach again.

Linklater will direct an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” which will be shot over a 20-year period. Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and Blake Jenner are set to star in the film for Blumhouse.

“I first saw, and fell in love with ‘Merrily’ in the ‘80s and I can’t think of a better place to spend the next 20 years than in the world of a Sondheim musical. I don’t enter this multi-year experience lightly, but it seems the best, perhaps the only way, to do this story justice on film,” said Linklater.

Ginger Sledge, Jason Blum, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Linklater are producers on the film.

Linklater, along with stars Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette and Ellar Coltrane, shot “Boyhood” over the course of 12 years. The film would go on to receive several Oscar nominations and a supporting actress win for Arquette.

Rick Pappas brokered the deal for “Merrily We Roll Along” on behalf of Sondheim and Furth.

Feldstein is repped by Brillstein, WME and attorney Danny Passman. Platt is repped by CAA, One Entertainment, Adam Mersel and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Jenner is repped by Atlas Artists, CAA, Viewpoint and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Richard Linklater Merrily We Roll Along

    Richard Linklater Will Shoot 'Merrily We Roll Along' Adaptation for 20 Years

    After spending 12 years on his Oscar-nominated drama “Boyhood,” Richard Linklater is ready to try the approach again. Linklater will direct an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” which will be shot over a 20-year period. Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and Blake Jenner are set to star in the film for [...]

  • Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a

    Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' Pre-Sells to Raft of Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Although its inclusion in Venice’s competition has stirred some controversy, Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” has lured buyers in several key markets ahead of its world premiere on Friday. Since unveiling the film’s first footage at Cannes, Paris-based sales company Playtime has pre-sold it to Japan (Longride); Spain (Caramel Films); Greece (Odeon); Portugal [...]

  • Anna Kendrick - Hulu ad campaign

    Anna Kendrick to Star in Crime Thriller 'Unsound'

    Anna Kendrick will star in the independent crime thriller “Unsound” with Bharat Nalluri directing from a screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards. XYZ and CAA Media Finance are financing and handling sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Both companies are representing the U.S. rights. “Unsound” will center on a New England state [...]

  • Variety 10 Screenwriters to Watch for

    Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2019

    Variety has announced its 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2019, an honor the publication has bestowed for over a decade. This year’s honorees will be feted in the October 8th issue of Variety as well as at a reception at the Mill Valley Film Festival on October 13th. “For decades, the Mill Valley Film Festival [...]

  • Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer

    Former ProSieben Acquisitions Chief Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer Constantin Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rüdiger Böss, for over a decade one of the best-known and liked acquisitions executives in the international television business, is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor — responsible for the hugely successful “Resident Evil” franchise — and an increasingly important producer of international TV series. Until last year, Böss served [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    Venice Film Review: Brad Pitt in 'Ad Astra'

    In the opening sequence of “Ad Astra,” Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), a veteran U.S. astronaut, is doing what he does at the top of a space antenna, an elaborate piece of technological scaffolding so tall that it juts right up from the earth into the outer void. (It’s enough to make that famous 1932 photograph [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad