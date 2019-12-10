×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Richard Jewell,’ ‘The Cave’ to Play at Sun Valley Film Festival as Part of Variety Screening Series Partnership

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard Jewell Movie
CREDIT: Claire Folger/Warner Bros.

The Sun Valley Film Festival and Variety Screening Series are partnering to showcase Clint Eastwood’s biographical drama “Richard Jewell” and Syrian war documentary “The Cave.”

Richard Jewell” will screen on Dec. 27 and “The Cave” will play on Dec. 29 for SVFF attendees and invited guests as a holiday and award season kick-off at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, Idaho. In addition to a reception that will be held for SVFF patrons prior to each screening, “The Cavescreening will be followed by a Q&A session with director Feras Fayyad.

“Richard Jewell,” written, directed and produced by Eastwood, tells the true story of the eponymous security guard who reported finding a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The film has already amassed critical acclaim and will be released in theaters Dec. 13.

The film has recently come under fire for its portrayal of the late Kathy Scruggs, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The film shows Scruggs, portrayed by Olivia Wilde, sleeping with an FBI agent to get the story.

National Geographic Documentary Film’s “The Cave” tells the story of the Syrian war in its eighth consecutive year. From Academy Award-nominee Fayyad, the documentary premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. “The Cave” follows Dr. Ballor and her medical team as they struggle to keep a hospital afloat in a war zone.

Popular on Variety

The winter screening acts as a kick-off to an SVFF event on March 18-22. Passes are currently on sale.

More Film

  • Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák's Debut Feature

    Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák Makes Debut Feature, Communist-Era ‘Captives’

    Hungarian helmer Kristóf Deák, who won an Oscar for best live-action short film for “Sing,” has made his first feature-length movie, the Communist-era drama “Captives.” Based on real events, the picture is set in Budapest, Hungary, during the Communist era, in 1951. It turns on the story of a family and the secret police who [...]

  • cr: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

    Jordan Peele's 'Us' Named Best Movie of 2019 by African-American Film Critics Association

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” has been selected as the top 2019 film by the African-American Film Critics Association. “Us” also won the AAFCA’s trophies for Peele for best director and Lupita Nyong’o for best actress. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Peele dominated the AAFCA awards [...]

  • Star Wars Maryann Brandon JJ Abrams

    'Star Wars' Editor Maryann Brandon Balances Story and Character

    Few fandoms are as passionate as those who love “Star Wars” — a franchise that spans multiple media, including movies, books and theme parks. Editor Maryann Brandon, an Oscar nominee for her work on “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” returned to the galaxy once more for “Star Wars: Episode IX — The [...]

  • Jumanji: The Next Level

    'Jumanji: The Next Level': Film Review

    When Sony dusted off its 22-year-old “Jumanji” movie for a distant sequel in 2017, it looked to some as though Hollywood had hit rock bottom in terms of pillaging its own properties. In fact, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” proved to be that rare reboot that built upon its initial high concept — a jungle-themed [...]

  • Judy Movie 2019 Costume Design

    Costume Designer Jany Temime Looked to the Colorful Past For ‘Judy’

    As costume designer on “Judy,” the biopic about Judy Garland, Jany Temime kept one criteria in mind. “My question was, ‘What would Judy wear for that scene?’ That how I approached it,” says Temime, who also wanted to portray the difference between “the real Judy and the performer Judy.” But instead of using replicas of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad