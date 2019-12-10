×
‘Richard Jewell,’ ‘The Cave’ to Play at Sun Valley Film Festival as Part of Variety Screening Series Partnership

Richard Jewell Movie
CREDIT: Claire Folger/Warner Bros.

The Sun Valley Film Festival and Variety Screening Series are partnering to showcase Clint Eastwood’s biographical drama “Richard Jewell” and Syrian war documentary “The Cave.”

Richard Jewell” will screen on Dec. 27 and “The Cave” will play on Dec. 29 for SVFF attendees and invited guests as a holiday and award-season kick-off at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, Idaho. In addition to a reception that will be held for SVFF patrons prior to each screening, “The Caveshowing will be followed by a Q&A session with director Feras Fayyad.

“Richard Jewell,” written, directed and produced by Eastwood, tells the true story of the eponymous security guard who reported finding a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The pic has already amassed critical acclaim and will be released in theaters on Dec. 13. The film has recently come under fire for its portrayal of the late Kathy Scruggs, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The movie shows Scruggs, portrayed by Olivia Wilde, sleeping with an FBI agent to get the story — an incident that allegedly never occurred.

National Geographic’s “The Cave” tells the story of the Syrian war in its eighth consecutive year. From Academy Award-nominee Fayyad, the doc premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. “The Cave” follows Dr. Amani Ballor and her medical team as they struggle to keep a hospital afloat in a war zone.

The winter screening acts as a kick-off to the Sun Valley Film Festival, which runs from March 18 to March 22. Passes are currently on sale.

