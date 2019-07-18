×

Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie to Star in Indie Comedy 'The Last Shift'

Dave McNary

“The Shape of Water” star Richard Jenkins and “What Men Want” actor Shane Paul McGhie have been cast in the independent comedy “The Last Shift.”

The two will appear alongside Ed O’Neill, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”), Birgundi Baker (“The Chi”) and Allison Tolman (“Fargo”). Andrew Cohn is directing from his own script. “The Last Shift” is currently shooting in Chicago.

Jenkins portrays an aging fast food worker, who’s approaching his final graveyard shift after 38 years. When he’s asked to train his young replacement (McGhie), his final weekend takes an unexpected turn.

“‘The Last Shift,’ I wanted to update an old and familiar genre in a fresh and surprising way,” Cohn said in a statement. “I’m grateful that Park Pictures and Bona Fide saw the same opportunity to explore these complex issues of race, class and authority in an honest and authentic manner.”

Park Pictures and Bona Fide Productions are producing the film, along with Whitewater Films. “The Last Shift” is produced by Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Sam Bisbee, Alex Lipschultz and Bert Kern, and executive produced by Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Accord, Theodora Dunlap, Wendy Neu, Franklin Carson, Wendy Van Den Heuvel, Terry Diamond, David Schwartz, John Diamond and Kevin McGrail.

Jenkins received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for 2017’s “The Shape of Water” and a best actor nod for 2007’s “The Visitor.” Berger and Yerxa received best picture nominations for “Nebraska.”

Jenkins is represented by Gersh and Bill Treusch Management; McGhie is represented by Innovative Artists; Randolph is represented by Paradigm and Lighthouse Entertainment; Baker is represented by Gray Talent Group and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Tolman is represented by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; O’Neill is represented by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Cohn is represented by Grandview.

