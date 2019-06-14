Richard E. Grant to Play Former Drag Queen in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant will portray a former drag queen and mentor in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” the movie adaptation of the British stage musical.

“Catastrophe” co-creator and star Sharon Horgan and “Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire have also joined the film. Max Harwood will play the titular role of Jamie, a role inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” follows 16-year-old Jamie, who doesn’t quite fit in and is terrified about the future. He overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight. Horgan portrays his teacher and Lancashire will play his mother, Margaret. Shobna Gulati, from the original stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.

The film is a Film4, Warp Films and New Regency production and reunites the original creative team behind the stage production with director Jonathan Butterell, writer Tom MacRae, composer Dan Gillespie Sells and choreographer Kate Prince. Filming will begin in Sheffield, England on June 24. Fox will handle distribution worldwide.

Producers are Mark Herbert and Peter Carlton for Warp Films, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan. Executive producers on the film are Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency and Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden for Film4, who developed the project alongside Warp Films. The film will be released worldwide via 20th Century Fox.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” originally opened in Sheffield in 2017 before moving to London’s West End and being nominated for five Olivier Awards. It is currently playing at the Apollo Theater.

Grant was nominated for the supporting actor Academy Award this year for his performance as Jack Hock opposite Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”