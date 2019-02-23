Richard E. Grant, Bo Burnham Among Early Winners at 2019 Indie Spirit Awards

Richard E. Grant and Bo Burnham were among the early winners at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, held Saturday on the beach in Santa Monica, Ca.

Grant took the best supporting male prize for his role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, about celebrity forger Lee Israel, edging out stiff competition in Adam Driver from “BlacKkKlansman” and surprise nominee Raúl Castillo of “We The Animals.”

Grant recounted his long career in indie films, thanking actors like Daniel Day Lewis for passing on roles that eventually went to himself. He was the third actor to be cast in his part, an accomplice and consigliere to Melissa McCarthy’s Israel, Grant said.

Burnham won best first screenplay, for his resonant coming-of-age tale “Eighth Grade.”

“I was told very often that I was a comedian for 13-year-old girls. and fuck yeah I am! Im proud of that. They deserve to be paid attention to,” Burnham said.He also admitted he was intimidated entering Hollywood’s high-art circles coming from his comedy background, and thanked the room for embracing him.

The crowd also embraced host Aubrey Plaza, whose deadpan shtick livened up a nominee field full of blood-and-guts dramas.

Check back with Variety for live, updating coverage.

The Spirit Awards nominations are selected by a 46-member committee and the awards are voted on by the 6,000-plus members of Film Independent. The eligibility rules require that movies be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million.

“Get Out” won the best feature film trophy last year. In the prior four years, “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Birdman,” and “12 Years a Slave” won both the Spirit Award and the Oscar for best picture.