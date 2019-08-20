×

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sells to KKR’s New Distribution Company in Germany

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Knives Out
CREDIT: Claire Folger

Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” has been picked up for Germany by the newly established distribution company owned by New York-based private equity group KKR. Fred Kogel’s rapidly growing, but still unnamed, German independent production and distribution operation has taken all rights for Germany and Austria on the all-star whodunnit, which stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas and Christopher Plummer.

The KKR-backed studio was formed following the global investment group’s acquisitions earlier this year of Tele Munchen Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film. KKR acquired Tele München Group in February, followed just days later by German producer and distributor Universum Film. In April the company added leading German film production company Wiedemann & Berg Film, the company behind the Oscar-winning “The Lives of Others” and last year’s Oscar-nominated “Never Look Away,” to its portfolio. Kogel serves as CEO of the new company.

Related

The “Knives Out” acquisition marks the latest major pick-up for the fledgling distributor joining a roster of titles taken during Cannes, including Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster movie “Moonfall”; Robert Lorenz’s thriller “Minuteman,” starring Liam Neeson; Philip John’s comedy “Let There Be Rock”; and Derrick Borte’s road rage thriller “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe

“Knives Out” will receive its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It was announced Monday that it would receive its European premiere with a gala presentation at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8.

The movie comes from Lionsgate and MRC, and pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie. It revolves around the family of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) who are all suspects after the author is found dead. Debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is enlisted to investigate, sifting through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth with the help of his partner (Stanfield). It opens through Lionsgate in the U.S. on Nov. 27.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Knives Out

    Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Sells to KKR's New Distribution Company in Germany

    Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” has been picked up for Germany by the newly established distribution company owned by New York-based private equity group KKR. Fred Kogel’s rapidly growing, but still unnamed, German independent production and distribution operation has taken all rights for Germany and Austria on the all-star whodunnit, which stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, [...]

  • Director Mati Diop poses for photographers

    Toronto Film Festival: Director Mati Diop to Receive Inaugural Mary Pickford Award

    French actress and director Mati Diop will be honored with the inaugural Mary Pickford Award for outstanding female talent at the Toronto International Film Festival’s upcoming Tribute Gala. TIFF announced the news along with their schedule of events including live performances and interviews featuring directors and actors such as Oscar winner Javier Bardem. “Mati Diop’s [...]

  • Hollywood Recession Business Placeholder

    How an Economic Downturn Could Ravage Hollywood

    Trade-war fears, stock market volatility and, most recently, bond market signals that point to a pending recession are rattling investors, igniting concerns that another devastating downturn may be just around the corner. As those worries reverberate all the way from Wall Street to Hollywood, the entertainment industry is in for an unsettling reminder of the [...]

  • 'La Muralla'

    HBO Latino Snaps up Bolivia’s ‘Muralla’ by Gory Patiño (EXCLUSIVE)

    In its continued bid to provide a diverse range of films from Latin America, HBO Latino has acquired U.S. pay TV rights to Bolivian Gory Patiño’s thriller “Muralla” from Alfredo Calviño of Habanero Film Sales. “Muralla” was Bolivia’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars and Golden Globes. Back home, where it had a 10-week theatrical [...]

  • Wagner Moura

    Wagner Moura’s ‘Marighella’ Slated for Nov. 20 Release Amid Calls for Boycott

    SANTIAGO, Chile – “Marighella,” Wagner Moura’s contentious directorial debut, is slated to bow in Brazil on Nov. 20 but Moura fears that its domestic release could be hampered by ongoing calls to boycott it by conservatives and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro who claims, among other things, that Brazil’s 21 years under military rule [...]

  • Disney Music Group Launches 'For Score'

    Disney Music Group Launches Composer Podcast Series

    Disney Music Group, in association with Treefort Media, will debut “For Scores,” a new podcast series featuring interviews with film and television composers from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. Set to launch this week, the podcast is hosted by Variety contributor Jon Burlingame and “will give voice to award-winning visionary composers, exploring [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad