×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman Expand T-Street With Producer Trio

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kiri Hart Stephen Feder Ben LeClair
CREDIT: Courtesy of T-Street

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are expanding their T-Street studio with Lucasfilm veterans Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder, along with Ben LeClair.

Johnson is best known for directing and writing 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which Bergman produced with Kathleen Kennedy. The duo is teamed via T-Street on the upcoming “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. Hart, Feder and LeClair will serve as producers for T-Street.

Johnson and Bergman said, “We wanted T-Street to be a place where filmmakers would feel supported throughout the entire process. That thinking led us to Kiri, Stephen and Ben, who we’ve been lucky enough to work with in different capacities over the years. They are not only experienced producers committed to taking the best possible care of filmmakers and their projects, they also happen to be really good people who share our passion for making movies.”

Hart most recently served as Lucasfilm’s senior vice president of development from 2012-2018. She formed the Lucasfilm Story Group and oversaw the creative development of all “Star Wars” content across film, animated television, publishing, gaming, immersive media and theme parks. Hart co-produced “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and was a producer on all four seasons of “Star Wars Rebels.”

Feder most recently served as vice president of film development at Lucasfilm, reporting to Hart. Prior to joining Lucasfilm, Feder was the senior vice president of production and development at Annapurna Pictures, where he oversaw production and distribution for Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” Wong Kar-Wai’s “The Grandmaster” and Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.”

LeClair most recently had a first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and last year was nominated by Film Independent for the Piaget Producers Award. Prior to Blumhouse, he produced “The Lovers” for A24; “Woodshock,” written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy; and the self-distributed film “Upstream Color.” LeClair’s other producing credits include Mike White’s “Year of the Dog”; “The English Teacher,” starring Julianne Moore; and Jared Hess’ comedy “Gentlemen Broncos.”

T-Street launched earlier this year with an investment from Valence Media, which holds a minority equity stake in the studio. T-Street also signed a first-look deal for film and television with Valence Media’s independent studio MRC.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Margot Robbie Big Ticket Podcast

    Margot Robbie Was 'Pretty Rattled' After Reading the 'Bombshell' Script for the First Time

    Margot Robbie took to Twitter to prepare for her role as a conservative news producer and aspiring broadcast journalist for Fox News in “Bombshell.” “Understanding her upbringing and her point of view on politics in the world, that really took me a minute,” Robbie says on today’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s [...]

  • Randy Newman My First Time

    My First Time in Variety: Randy Newman

    “What?! My god.” This is Randy Newman’s reaction upon learning of the first time he ever appeared in the pages of Variety, back in May of 1965. That was three years before he released his first album as a singer-songwriter, at which point he began steadily accruing fans of his warped musical character sketches until [...]

  • Kiri Hart Stephen Feder Ben LeClair

    Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman Expand T-Street With Producer Trio

    Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are expanding their T-Street studio with Lucasfilm veterans Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder, along with Ben LeClair. Johnson is best known for directing and writing 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which Bergman produced with Kathleen Kennedy. The duo is teamed via T-Street on the upcoming “Knives Out,” starring Daniel [...]

  • Branko Lustig

    Branko Lustig, 'Schindler's List' Producer and Holocaust Survivor, Dies at 87

    Holocaust survivor and Academy Award winner Branko Lustig, who nabbed best picture Oscars for “Schindler’s List” and “Gladiator,” has died at his home in Croatia. He was 87. His death was announced on the website for Festival of Tolerance, which Lustig oversaw as president since 2008. Lustig was born in Osijek, Yugoslavia, in 1932 to [...]

  • Frozen 2

    ‘Frozen 2’ Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Early reviews are in for the highly anticipated “Frozen 2,” and the sequel stands its ground amid lukewarm responses. Currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Frozen 2” has released to mixed reactions, the main sentiment being that while the film is unnecessary, Disney has released another money-maker that knows how to satisfy its audience. [...]

  • The Way Back Trailer

    'The Way Back' Trailer: Ben Affleck Struggles With Addiction in Basketball Drama

    Ben Affleck struggles with sobriety in Warner Bros.’ first trailer for his sports drama “The Way Back.” Affleck plays construction worker Jack Cunningham, who has a routine of drinking at every opportunity — in the shower, at work and at home. That routine is interrupted when he’s asked to coach the high school basketball team [...]

  • Mark Koven Music

    Film Composers Tap Into Offbeat Inspirations for Scores

    An electro-acoustic cello for a comic-book villain. Sampled whistling for young revolutionaries in a Latin American jungle. A German rendition of a Beatles song for a satire on the Third Reich. A retro synth score for the tribulations of a gambling addict. Angry, dissonant music for two men alone in a 19th-century lighthouse. Avant-garde saxophone [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad