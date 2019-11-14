Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman Expand T-Street With Producer Trio

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are expanding their T-Street studio with Lucasfilm veterans Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder, along with Ben LeClair.

Johnson is best known for directing and writing 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which Bergman produced with Kathleen Kennedy. The duo is teamed via T-Street on the upcoming “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. Hart, Feder and LeClair will serve as producers for T-Street.

Johnson and Bergman said, “We wanted T-Street to be a place where filmmakers would feel supported throughout the entire process. That thinking led us to Kiri, Stephen and Ben, who we’ve been lucky enough to work with in different capacities over the years. They are not only experienced producers committed to taking the best possible care of filmmakers and their projects, they also happen to be really good people who share our passion for making movies.”

Hart most recently served as Lucasfilm’s senior vice president of development from 2012-2018. She formed the Lucasfilm Story Group and oversaw the creative development of all “Star Wars” content across film, animated television, publishing, gaming, immersive media and theme parks. Hart co-produced “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and was a producer on all four seasons of “Star Wars Rebels.”

Feder most recently served as vice president of film development at Lucasfilm, reporting to Hart. Prior to joining Lucasfilm, Feder was the senior vice president of production and development at Annapurna Pictures, where he oversaw production and distribution for Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” Wong Kar-Wai’s “The Grandmaster” and Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.”

LeClair most recently had a first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and last year was nominated by Film Independent for the Piaget Producers Award. Prior to Blumhouse, he produced “The Lovers” for A24; “Woodshock,” written and directed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy; and the self-distributed film “Upstream Color.” LeClair’s other producing credits include Mike White’s “Year of the Dog”; “The English Teacher,” starring Julianne Moore; and Jared Hess’ comedy “Gentlemen Broncos.”

T-Street launched earlier this year with an investment from Valence Media, which holds a minority equity stake in the studio. T-Street also signed a first-look deal for film and television with Valence Media’s independent studio MRC.