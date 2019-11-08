×

Renée Zellweger to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Renee Zellweger
CREDIT: Courtesy Palm Springs Film Festival

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Academy award-winner Renée Zellweger with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her performance in the musical drama “Judy.” Zellweger is the first honoree to be announced.

“Renée Zellweger inhabits the essence of the iconic Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’ This is a layered performance that captures Judy’s trademark spirit, along with the heartbreak and insecurities she experiences in London while performing at a series of sold out shows,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said. “For this outstanding performance, a career best for Zellweger — and one in which she remarkably does her own singing — it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress to Renée Zellweger.”

“Judy,” produced by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment, is a biographical film about iconic “The Wizard of Oz” star Judy Garland’s path to showbiz.

Zellweger is best known for her starring role in the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” franchise, in which she won her first Academy award nomination. She earned a second nomination for her role as Roxie in “Chicago.” Zellweger earned her first Academy award win with her role in “Cold Mountain.”

Zellweger recently made her television debut in Netflix’s “What/If.”

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include Academy Award winners Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Halle Berry (“John Wick: Chapter 3”), Julianne Moore (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Cate Blanchett (“Ocean’s 8”), Sandra Bullock (“Bird Box”), Marion Cotillard (“Inception”), Natalie Portman (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”).

PSIFF is one of the largest film festivals in North America and is best known for its annual Film Awards Gala. Hosted by Mary Hart, the gala is scheduled for Jan. 2.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Zhang Jingchu

    New U.S.-China Co-Production 'Tiger Mom' Stars Zhang Jingchu

    Impossible Dream Entertainment and sales firm The Exchange have introduced “Tiger Mom,” a U.S.-China co-produced comedy, at the American Film Market. On the China side, backers include Huacheng Film, TV and Digital Program Company, a subsidiary of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV6, and Beijing Origin Pictures. The film will star Zhang Jingchu (“Rush Hour 3,” “Mission [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up Bond

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge has talked about her writing role on the upcoming James Bond movie, telling the BBC that she came on to add a few of her own ideas and tweaks but not to reinvent Bond, as the producers are already changing the culture of the 007 franchise. Waller-Bridge is red-hot property after the successes [...]

  • Danger Close

    Film Review: ‘Danger Close’

    By turns viscerally exciting and predictably formulaic — and, quite often, both at once — “Danger Close” is . Working from a sturdily constructed screenplay credited to Stuart Beattie, James Nicholas, Karel Segers, Paul Sullivan and Jack Brislee, director Kriv Stenders (“Red Dog,” “Kill Me Three Times”) does a fine job of ratcheting up suspense [...]

  • Love Is Blind

    Film Review: ‘Love is Blind’

    Directors Andy Delaney and Monty Whitebloom’s “Love Is Blind” should perhaps be titled “Love Is Arbitrary.” There’s no reasoning to how and why love manifests or dissipates in relationships, in much the same way the film’s character motivations flip and flop as script convenience calls. who struggles to recognize the broken people who populate her [...]

  • Only Cloud Knows

    Feng Xiaogang's 'Only Cloud Knows' Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    China Lion Film Distribution has acquired North American rights to Only Cloud Knows, from Emperor Motion Pictures. The film is a New Zealand- and China-set romance directed by China’s foremost commercial director Feng Xiaogang (“Youth,” “Assembly”), with rights represented by Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures. The firm will set a day-and-date release in the U.S. [...]

  • AFM: Andes Takes 'Sheep and Wolves:

    AFM: Andes Takes 'Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal' to Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andes Films has taken the distribution rights in four Latin American countries for Wizart’s animated feature “Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal,” which is being sold by the Russian company at the American Film Market. Wizart has also signed an agreement with Peppermint for the release of “Fantastic Return to Oz” in Germany. Andes has picked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad