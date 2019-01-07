×

Golden Globes: Regina King Vows to Employ at Least 50% Women on Everything She Produces

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Regina King Golden Globe Win
CREDIT: Screenshot Courtesy of NBC

Regina King achieved the impossible at the Golden Globes — she got to finish a speech that was originally cut off.

After winning the award for actress in a drama film for Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Sunday night, King delivered an impassioned speech, vowing to employ more women on her projects and encouraging others in power to do the same.

After thanking various people, including Jenkins, King touched on how celebrities are using their voices to speak on social issues.

“The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone,” she said. “And I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow — it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50% women.”

“And I just challenge anyone out there — anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries — I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same,” she concluded.

The ceremonial music began to play her off at one point, but as King continued to deliver her speech, the music was cut off and she was able to finish.

Sunday night marked the first Golden Globe win for King. She was a double-nominee, however, having also scored a nod in the actress in a limited series category for “Seven Seconds,” for which she won an Emmy this past summer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Lady Gaga

    Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Justin Hurwitz Win Music Awards

    To the surprise of absolutely no one, Lady Gaga and her co-writers won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” With Gaga in tears as she approached the stage, producer and co-writer Mark Ronson took the mic, calling her “the captain of the SS Shallow.” Addressing the audience, [...]

  • Emma Stone arrives at the 76th

    Emma Stone Apologizes (Again) for 'Aloha' at Golden Globes

    Emma Stone apologized once again for “Aloha” after Sandra Oh made a joke about the film during the Golden Globes monologue. Oh, who co-hosted this year’s ceremony with Andy Samberg, quipped that “Crazy Rich Asians” was “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha.'”  Stone portrayed a [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rules Colorful Golden Globes Red Carpet

    Blue was the new black at this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, at least for Lady Gaga, who sported ice blue-blonde locks and a periwinkle dress so voluminous it required two assistants to help carry its train. The dress, reminiscent of Judy Garland’s gown in the 1954 “A Star is Born,” was one of a [...]

  • Sandra Oh76th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Sandra Oh Gets Emotional at Golden Globes Over Strides in Representation

    Golden Globes co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg took jabs at celebrities during their monologue, but the “Killing Eve” actress took a moment to get serious and recognize the entertainment industry’s significant strides in representation during the past year. “If I could take a moment here in all honesty, I said ‘Yes’ to the fear [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Golden Globes: 'The Americans,' Lady Gaga Among Early Winners

    “The Americans,” a twisty spy thriller, was sent off in style at the 76th Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, capturing the best TV drama award over the likes of “Killing Eve” and “Pose.” The FX series about Cold War espionage wrapped its acclaimed run after six seasons and eight episodes. It was a good night [...]

  • Golden Globes Andy Samberg Sandra Oh

    Golden Globes Winners List (Updating Live)

    Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are ringing in the new year with some of Hollywood’s best and brightest at the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night. Joining the duo on stage is a host of celebrity presenters including Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad