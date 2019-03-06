ReFrame, IMDBPro Announce 20 Certified Gender-Balanced Films

The ReFrame coalition of industry leaders and IMDBPro have unveiled 20 movies certified as gender-balanced productions among the top 100 box office films released in 2018.

The list includes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” Paramount Pictures’ “Bumblebee,” Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “The Favourite,” STX’s “I Feel Pretty,” Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” Fox’s “The Hate U Give,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians.”

ReFrame, founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, launched the data initiative last June in an effort to recognize and promote gender-balanced films and television shows. It said Wednesday that the increase in recipients of the ReFrame Stamp from 12 in 2017 to 20 stemmed from gains in the roles of department heads and women-of-color leads and co-leads. Still, the report noted that there remained shortfalls in several key areas.

“This positive news within the top 100 films is offset by the significant discrepancy in female hires with only four women directors as compared to six in 2017 — and only one of those directors being a woman of color,” it said. “Additionally, the numbers continue to reveal huge disparities in female representation and women of color with only 23% of the top 100 films being written by a female. Only 37% percent of the top 100 films featured female leads, with 9% being women of color.”

Paul Feig, who received a ReFrame stamp for “A Simple Favor,” said in the announcement that he is hopeful the certification will become as important as the MPAA rating for audiences to help them find films that uphold their beliefs and standards.

“The ReFrame Stamp is a great motivating tool in the march toward parity in our industry,” Feig said. “I am always hyper aware of its criteria and importance whenever I’m looking for new projects, developing them, and putting together our casts and crews. And as an ambassador for ReFrame, I am always trying to make the people I both work with and meet in the industry understand the Stamp and how to qualify for it.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer Nina Jacobson said, “The ReFrame Stamp provides something we’ve never had before, a concrete measurement of a producer’s commitment to parity and the language to acknowledge that commitment. It is also an incredibly useful tool that I use as a guide when we staff our productions.”

Recipients of the 2018 ReFrame Stamp among the Top 100 Grossing Films

A Simple Favor / USA 2018 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriter: Jessica Sharzer, Producers: Paul Feig,

Jessie Henderson, Distributor: Lionsgate)

A Wrinkle in Time / USA 2018 (Director: Ava DuVernay, Screenwriters: Jennifer Lee, Jeff Stockwell,

Producers: Catherine Hand, Jim Whitaker, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Acrimony / USA 2018 (Director: Tyler Perry, Screenwriter: Tyler Perry, Producers: Ozzie Areu, Will Areu,

Tyler Perry, Mark E. Swinton, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Blockers / USA 2018 (Director: Kay Cannon, Screenwriters: Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Producers: Chris

Fenton, Evan Goldberg, Jon Hurwitz, Seth Rogen, Hayden Schlossberg, James Weaver, Distributor:

Universal Pictures)

Book Club / USA 2018 (Director: Bill Holderman, Screenwriters: Bill Holderman, Erin Simms, Producers:

Andrew Duncan, Bill Holderman, Alex Saks, Erin Simms, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Breaking In / USA 2018 (Director: James McTeigue, Screenwriter: Ryan Engle, Producers: James Lopez,

Will Packer, Craig Perry, Gabrielle Union, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Bumblebee / USA 2018 (Director: Travis Knight, Screenwriter: Christina Hodson, Producers: Michael Bay,

Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Crazy Rich Asians / USA 2018 (Director: Jon M. Chu, Screenwriters: Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim, Producers:

Nina Jacobson, John Penotti, Brad Simpson, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

I Feel Pretty / USA 2018 (Directors: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein, Screenwriters: Abby Kohn, Marc

Silverstein, Producers: Nicolas Chartier, McG, Alissa Phillips, Amy Schumer, Mary Viola, Distributor: STX

Entertainment)

Life of the Party / USA 2018 (Director: Ben Falcone, Screenwriters: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone,

Producers: Ben Falcone, Chris Henchy, Melissa McCarthy, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

Nobody’s Fool / USA 2018 (Director: Tyler Perry, Screenwriter: Tyler Perry, Producers: Will Areu, Tyler

Perry, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Ocean’s Eight / USA 2018 (Director: Gary Ross, Screenwriters: Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, Producers: Susan

Ekins, Steven Soderbergh, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

Proud Mary / USA 2018 (Director: Babak Najafi, Screenwriters: John Stuart Newman, Christian Swegal,

Steven Antin, Producers: Tai Duncan, Mark Anthony Little, Paul Schiff, Distributor: Screen Gems)

Second Act / USA 2018 (Director: Peter Segal, Screenwriters: Justin Zackham, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas,

Producers: Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Justin Zackham, Distributor: STX

Entertainment)

The Favourite / USA 2018 (Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Screenwriters: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara,

Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday, Distributor: Fox Searchlight

Pictures)

The Hate U Give / USA 2018 (Director: George Tillman Jr., Screenwriter: Audrey Wells, Producers: Marty

Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Robert Teitel, George Tillman Jr., Distributor: Twentieth Century Fox)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms / USA 2018 (Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston,

Screenwriter: Ashleigh Powell, Producers: Larry Franco, Mark Gordon, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios

Motion Pictures)

The Spy Who Dumped Me / USA 2018 (Director: Susanna Fogel, Screenwriters: Susanna Fogel, David

Iserson, Producers: Brian Grazer, Erica Huggins, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Truth or Dare / USA 2018 (Director: Jeff Wadlow, Screenwriters: Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs,

Christopher Roach, Jeff Wadlow, Producer: Jason Blum, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Widows / USA 2018 (Director: Steve McQueen, Screenwriters: Gillian Flynn, Steve McQueen, Producers:

Iain Canning, Steve McQueen, Arnon Milchan, Emile Sherman, Distributor: Twentieth Century Fox)

2018 ReFrame Stamp – Narrative Feature Recipients Outside Top 100 Top Grossing Films

At Your Own Risk / USA 2018 (Director: John K.D. Graham, Screenwriter: Andrew Boylan, Producers:

Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Helenna Santos, Platform: iTunes)

Duck Butter / USA 2018 (Director: Miguel Arteta, Screenwriters: Miguel Arteta, Alia Shawkat, Producers:

Mel Eslyn, Natalie Qasabian, Platform: Netflix)

Hell Fest / USA 2018 (Director: Gregory Plotkin, Screenwriters: Blair Butler, Akela Cooper, Seth M.

Sherwood, Producers: Gale Anne Hurd, Tucker Tooley, Distributors: CBS Films/Lionsgate)

I Am Not an Easy Man / USA 2018 (Director: Eléonore Pourriat, Screenwriter: Eléonore Pourriat,

Producers: Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, Distributor: Netflix)

Mail Order Monster / USA 2018 (Director: Paulina Lagudi, Screenwriters: Paulina Lagudi, Marc Prey,

Producers: Paulina Lagudi, Robert J. Ulrich, Platform: Showtime)

Mary Queen of Scots / USA 2018 (Director: Josie Rourke, Screenwriter: Beau Willimon, Producers: Tim

Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward, Distributor: Focus Features)

Nancy / USA 2018 (Director: Christina Choe, Screenwriter: Christina Choe, Producers: Michelle Cameron,

Amy Lo, Andrea Riseborough, Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

On the Basis of Sex / USA 2018 (Director: Mimi Leder, Screenwriter: Daniel Stiepleman, Producers:

Robert W. Cort, Jonathan King, Distributor: Focus Features)

Viper Club / USA 2018 (Director: Maryam Keshavarz, Screenwriters: Maryam Keshavarz, Jonathan

Mastro, Producers: J.C. Chandor, Neal Dodson, Anna Gerb, Distributor: Roadside Attractions)