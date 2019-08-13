Reese Witherspoon’s Sci-Fi Project ‘Pyros’ Lands at Netflix

Netflix has won the rights to the science-fiction story “Pyros,” with Reese Witherspoon attached to produce and star.

“Dark Phoenix” director Simon Kimberg will also produce “Pyros” through his Genre Films company along with Audrey Chon. Witherspoon is producing through her Hello Sunshine company with Lauren Neustadter.

“Pyros” will be adapted by Thomas Pierce from his short story “Tardy Man,” first published last year in the New Yorker and centered on people who are fitted with indestructible fire suits fused to their spines. They are employed by a corporation that recovers objects for wealthy people when their houses are burning — but are only allowed to help people who have policies with the corporation.

CAA handled the auction for “Pyros,” which drew six other bids. The deal was announced Tuesday, a day after Apple released a first look at its upcoming drama, “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Witherspoon. The series, showrun by Kerry Ehrin, is a fictional look at the goings-on of early morning television. Apple also said Monday the show will debut exclusively on Apple TV Plus this fall.

Pierce has also set up “Chairman Spaceman,” based on another story published in the New Yorker, at Fox Searchlight, with Kinberg again producing. Witherspoon’s most recent projects include producing Natalie Portman’s upcoming “Lucy in the Sky.” News about “Pyros” was first reported by Deadline.