×

First Saudi Film Fest Hires Former Sundance Programmer, Sets Dates

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dir Mahmoud Sabbagh
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mahmoud Sabbagh

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which is Saudi Arabia’s first international film fest, has officially announced its team and set March 12-21, 2020, as the dates of its first edition. The event is to be held in the historic district of Jeddah, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.

As anticipated by Variety, former Dubai Film Festival exec Shivani Pandya has been named general manager of the ambitious event. Hussain Currimbhoy, who has previously served as a documentary programmer at the Sundance Film Festival, is joining as artistic director

Somewhat like Sundance, the Red Sea fest is positioning itself as a year-round film lab/incubator, which it is calling the Red Sea Lodge, to be operated in a partnership with Italy’s Torino Film Lab.

The Red Sea Lodge will select 12 Arabic projects, of which at least six will be directed by Saudi filmmakers. It will provide two of the selected projects with a $500,000 check and also give out other unspecified financial support. The filmmakers who make the cut in the lab’s so-called “New Arab Wave” program will participate in a five-month support workshop run by Arabic and international film industry experts.

Related

Veteran Arab cinema programmer Antoine Khalife, who is also a Dubai fest veteran, has come on board as director of the Saudi fest’s Arab Program, while Saudi-based marketing exec  Samaher Mously has been appointed director of marketing and communications.

As previously announced, the festival’s president is young Saudi director Mahmoud Sabbagh, known for the groundbreaking comedies “Barakah Meets Barakah” and “Amra and the Second Marriage.”

Organizers said the fest’s mission is to launch “a dynamic platform for new films,” to “develop talent, build a local industry, promote Saudi films regionally and internationally,” and “create an active market and increase cultural exchange and understanding.”

There have been concerns that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the suspected involvement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing would cast a cloud over Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to build a film industry, undermining the oil-rich kingdom’s ability to forge international ties.

While those doubts remain, the fest’s ability to bring on board Currimbhoy and the prestigious Torino Film Lab, which has a wide network of global contacts, signals that it has been able to at least partly overcome that negative factor.

The fest was originally announced in March, along with other arts initiatives, by Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, who was appointed Saudi Arabia’s first culture minister last June. The prince, who is in his early 30s, is believed to be determined to lay the groundwork for an entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Film

  • Paul Rudd

    Paul Rudd Joins 'Ghostbusters 2020' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul Rudd is in final negotiations to join Sony’s latest installment of “Ghostbusters.” Sources tell Variety Rudd will play a teacher in the film. Carrie Coon is also in talks for the not-so-secret project along with “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and “Gifted” star Mckenna Grace. Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original [...]

  • Motion Picture Editors Guild to Honor

    Motion Picture Editors Guild to Honor Veteran Executive Martin Cohen

    The Motion Picture Editors Guild will honor veteran post-production executive and producer Martin Cohen with its Fellowship and Service Award. Cohen worked at Amblin, DreamWorks and Paramount. He was a co-producer on “The Hunger Games” and supervised the restoration Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” trilogy and “Jaws.” The award recognizes an individual who embodies the values set [...]

  • Lion King Box Office Early Tracking:

    Box Office: 'Lion King' Tracking Mighty $150 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Disney’s big return to the Pride Lands looks to be a lucrative one. Jon Favreau’s high-profile remake of “The Lion King” is eyeing a massive $150 million opening when it hits theaters on July 19, according to early tracking. That number could fluctuate in weeks to come as Disney ramps up its marketing push. Box [...]

  • Box Office: 'Annabelle Comes Home' Opens

    Box Office: 'Annabelle Comes Home' Collects $7 Million on Opening Day

    Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home” earned a solid $7.2 million on its first day of release. The supernatural horror film is getting a jump on the weekend by opening on a Wednesday. It’s expected to collect $30 million from 3,525 venues over its first five days in theaters. That would mark the [...]

  • Dir Mahmoud Sabbagh

    First Saudi Film Fest Hires Former Sundance Programmer, Sets Dates

    The Red Sea International Film Festival, which is Saudi Arabia’s first international film fest, has officially announced its team and set March 12-21, 2020, as the dates of its first edition. The event is to be held in the historic district of Jeddah, which is a Unesco World Heritage site. As anticipated by Variety, former Dubai [...]

  • Oren Aviv Stepping Down as STX

    Oren Aviv Stepping Down From STX Motion Picture Group (EXCLUSIVE)

    STX Entertainment’s Oren Aviv is resigning his post at the company’s motion picture group, according to three individuals familiar with the matter. Aviv is currently negotiating his exit and is expected to transition to a consultant role at the studio, two of the insiders added. “Oren is transitioning from his full-time duties at STX and [...]

  • Charlie's Angels

    'Charlie's Angels': Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska Team Up in First Trailer

    Good morning, Angels. Sony dropped a first look at the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot from director Elizabeth Banks. The action-packed trailer, set to a new single from Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, sees a new generation — Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott — working for the mysterious Charles Townsend. “I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad