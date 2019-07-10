‘Red Notice’ Stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Score Massive Paydays (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will all score massive paydays for “Red Notice,” a buzzy action caper that was recently picked up by Netflix.

When the movie landed at Netflix, key talent decided that it was imperative that the three stars reach parity in compensation for the scope of their roles. Reynolds will receive $20 million for his acting services. Gadot, whose part is smaller, is expected to make the same after salary and the streamer’s practice of buying out typical “back end” profits stars would make from a theatrical release.

Johnson, however, is set to make millions more given his role as a primary producer. The final numbers could also increase by several million dollars in light of Netflix’s standard practice of paying additional for finishing and delivering films to its service.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film’s writer-director-producer who previously worked with Johnson on “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper,” is set to make at least $10 million, one of the insiders added.

“Red Notice” was originally set up at Universal Pictures. This month, Universal gave the filmmakers the option to shop the project to other studios. Films such as “Red Notice” that are not based on pre-existing intellectual property have faced fierce headwinds at the theatrical box office, where comic book adaptations and sequels are dominating multiplexes. But the chance to be in business with three of Hollywood’s hottest stars was irresistible for Netflix, which is looking to lock down big projects as it prepares to do battle with Disney and HBO’s new streaming services. Bidding for “Red Notice” was competitive — Paramount also made a play for the film.

The budget for “Red Notice” could hit $200 million when additional fees are taken into account, although one insider familiar with the project pegged the budget at roughly $160 million. On Tuesday, Johnson took to social media to thank Netflix for “making its largest commitment ever to a feature film.”

Other upcoming Netflix originals include Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and “Six Underground,” a Michael Bay action film that stars Reynolds.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.