×

‘Red Notice’ Stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Score Massive Paydays (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Gal Gadot Dwayne Johnson Ryan Reynolds
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will all score massive paydays for “Red Notice,” a buzzy action caper that was recently picked up by Netflix.

When the movie landed at Netflix, key talent decided that it was imperative that the three stars reach parity in compensation for the scope of their roles. Reynolds will receive $20 million for his acting services. Gadot, whose part is smaller, is expected to make the same after salary and the streamer’s practice of buying out typical “back end” profits stars would make from a theatrical release.

Johnson, however, is set to make millions more given his role as a primary producer. The final numbers could also increase by several million dollars in light of Netflix’s standard practice of paying additional for finishing and delivering films to its service.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film’s writer-director-producer who previously worked with Johnson on “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper,” is set to make at least $10 million, one of the insiders added.

Related

“Red Notice” was originally set up at Universal Pictures. This month, Universal gave the filmmakers the option to shop the project to other studios. Films such as “Red Notice” that are not based on pre-existing intellectual property have faced fierce headwinds at the theatrical box office, where comic book adaptations and sequels are dominating multiplexes. But the chance to be in business with three of Hollywood’s hottest stars was irresistible for Netflix, which is looking to lock down big projects as it prepares to do battle with Disney and HBO’s new streaming services. Bidding for “Red Notice” was competitive — Paramount also made a play for the film.

The budget for “Red Notice” could hit $200 million when additional fees are taken into account, although one insider familiar with the project pegged the budget at roughly $160 million. On Tuesday, Johnson took to social media to thank Netflix for “making its largest commitment ever to a feature film.”

Other upcoming Netflix originals include Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and “Six Underground,” a Michael Bay action film that stars Reynolds.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report. 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Mortal Kombat

    'The Raid's' Jon Taslim to Star in 'Mortal Kombat' for New Line

    Jon Taslim has signed on to star as Sub-Zero in “Mortal Kombat” for New Line Cinema. Taslim broke out in the 2011 Indonesian actioner “The Raid.” He appeared in “Fast and Furious 6” and “The Night Comes for Us,” and currently stars in the Cinemax series “Warrior.” New Line noted that the video game “Mortal [...]

  • Michael Cudlitz

    'Walking Dead' Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

    Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board. Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s [...]

  • Chris Messina arrives at the 76th

    Chris Messina Joins Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chirs Messina has signed on to co-star with Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the thriller “I Care a Lot,” sources tell Variety. J Blakeson will direct the movie from his own script. Diane Wiest is also on board to join the cast. Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a [...]

  • Kristine Belson Sony Pictures Animation

    Creative Impact Honoree Kristine Belson Has Turned Sony Animation Into an Innovation Hub

    Kristine Belson made her first trip to the Annecy Animated Film Festival as president of Sony Pictures Animation three years ago, not long after taking control of the studio. In a speech there, she sketched out a new philosophical direction for the division: In an animation landscape dominated by longtime juggernauts and franchises, Belson wanted [...]

  • The Lighthouse Us Always be My

    Oscars: 11 Contenders on Track for a Nomination From the First Half of 2019

    With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work. That means it’s high time to take a look at Oscar contenders from the first half of the year. This list is comprised of films that have already been released, plus some of the top titles from festivals [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad