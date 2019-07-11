×

Real-Life Heroes Head Cast of Thai Rescue Film ‘The Cave’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The 12 boys and their coach, who were trapped in darkness for two weeks, were armed with flashlights before entering the cave. Here one of the boys is lighting up the face of the coach, played by Ekawat Niratworapanya (right), on a small muddy ledge above the water. CREDIT FREDRIK DIVALL. Copyright © 2019 Fredrik Divall. All Rights Reserved. (www.FredrikDivall.com)
CREDIT: Copyright © 2019 Fredrik Divall

Several of the real-life heroes whose actions in rescuing a soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand made world headlines a year ago this month will play themselves in upcoming movie “The Cave.”

They include rescue diver Jim Warny from Belgium, dive instructors Erik Brown from Canada and Mikko Paasi from Finland, and Chinese cave-diving instructor Tan Xiaolong. American journalist Todd Ruiz, who covered the events in the Tham Luang caves for the Khao Sod English-language newspaper, reprises his role as a reporter.

The film, in Thai, Chinese and English, is directed by Thai-Irish director Tom Waller. He wrote the story with writers Don Linder and Katrina Grose, who previously collaborated with him on “The Last Executioner.”

Thai teen heartthrob Ekawat Niratworapanya (“Grace,” “Last Summer”) heads the acting cast. He plays the football coach who led 12 schoolboys into the caves near Chiang Mai. When the Wild Boars team became trapped by suddenly rising floodwaters, the coach was responsible for keeping the boys alive and calm during the protracted ordeal. American newcomer James Edward Holley plays a U.S. Air Force major who was also involved.

Related

Thai folk artist Jumpa Saenprom plays Mae Bua Chaicheun, a local farmer who dropped everything and headed to the mountainside to help.

The film also features several hundred extras, a mix of actors and those who were present at the event itself.

“I wanted the film to be an honest portrayal of the events that took place at Tham Luang cave, and decided to go for a more authentic approach, taking the story from the point of view of some of the unsung heroes who took part in the rescue,” Waller told Variety. “Like the rescue itself, I wanted the cast to be made up of both local and international characters, speaking in their own tongue.”

“The Cave” is produced by Waller’s De Warrenne company, with France’s Wild Bunch heading international rights sales. It is expected to be released in Thai cinemas later this year.

Multiple other projects were announced shortly after the largely successful rescue – one Thai army diver lost his life – but it is not clear how many of them will go ahead. Ivanhoe Pictures, the U.S. studio behind “Crazy Rich Asians” and which has Asian production executives permanently based in Bangkok, is currently developing a series with global streaming giant Netflix.

Photographs provided by De Warrenne Pictures Co. Ltd. Copyright © 2019 Fredrik DIVALL. All Rights Reserved.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • The 12 boys and their coach,

    Real-Life Heroes Head Cast of Thai Rescue Film 'The Cave' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Several of the real-life heroes whose actions in rescuing a soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand made world headlines a year ago this month will play themselves in upcoming movie “The Cave.” They include rescue diver Jim Warny from Belgium, dive instructors Erik Brown from Canada and Mikko Paasi from Finland, and Chinese [...]

  • Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.'

    Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.' U.K. Studios at Leavesden

    UPDATED: Firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden that broke out Wednesday night. Police have closed a local road to allow firefighters to run a hose from a local canal, and additional fire trucks were called in Thursday morning to join the 15 already battling the blaze. The fire is [...]

  • China Loves New 'Mulan' Trailer, Except

    China Loves New 'Mulan' Trailer, Except Its Historical Inaccuracies

    The internet in China has exploded with excitement over Disney’s viral new “Mulan” trailer, but some have bemoaned the glaring historical and geographical inaccuracies in the short clip, calling the mashup of unrelated Chinese-looking elements disrespectful. Most on social media were thrilled to catch their first glimpse of mainland-born Crystal Liu Yifei in the titular [...]

  • Denise Nickerson Dead: 'Willy Wonka' Actress

    Denise Nickerson, Violet in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' Dies at 62

    Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” died Wednesday night after being taken off life support. She was 62. Her family made the announcement on Facebook. “She’s gone,” the message read. Nickerson suffered a severe stroke in June 2018 after which [...]

  • Jason Alexander attends Hand in Hand:

    Film News Roundup: Jason Alexander Joins Comedy 'Faith Based'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sarah May Sommers is starring in “American Cherry,” Jason Alexander has signed on to a film, Outfest has a new leader and BAFTA has awarded student prizes. CASTINGS Jason Alexander has joined the cast of “Faith Based,” a comedy from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett. The satire of [...]

  • My Spy

    Dave Bautista's STX Comedy 'My Spy' Pushed to 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Bautista’s action comedy “My Spy” has been moved off of its August 23 release date, numerous individuals familiar with the film’s studio, STX Films, told Variety. The family-centric tale about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick is seeking a new date in the first quarter of 2020. It could open as [...]

  • Storm Reid The Suicide Squad

    Storm Reid Eyed to Play Idris Elba's Daughter in 'The Suicide Squad'

    Storm Reid, who starred in “A Wrinkle in Time,” is being eyed for the cast of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” as the daughter of Idris Elba’s character. Warner Bros. had no comment. James Gunn is directing the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad