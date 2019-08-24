×
‘Ready or Not’: That Time Samara Weaving Hit Andie MacDowell in the Face

Marc Malkin

Samara Weaving and Adam Brody Big Ticket Podcast
CREDIT: Alex Gitman for Variety

Samara Weaving didn’t mean to hurt Andie MacDowell, but she did just that while they were rehearsing for their new horror dark comedy “Ready or Not.”

“I hit Andie MacDowell in the face by accident,” Weaving says on this week’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast. “It was horrible. It was the first day I met her.”

They were rehearsing a scene in which the two are fighting. Weaving accidently clocked MacDowell “real bad” in the head with a prop brick. “Everyone freaked out because we didn’t know she was so cool at the time. We were like, ‘Is she going to quit the movie? Is she doing to yell at me. Am I going to be fired?’” Weaving recalled. “But she was great. She was like, ‘I just need some ice and it’s fine, everyone. Let’s go again.’”

In the Fox Searchlight film, Weaving stars as Grace, a new a bride who finds herself the target of a deadly game of hide and seek in order to be accepted by her new old-money family. It’s a true fight for survival as her in-laws try to kill her.

At first, Grace runs but then finds herself doing a lot of killing herself. “I wanted her to get mad. I wanted her to get vengeful,” Weaving said. “I didn’t want to watch a woman just crying and screaming for an hour and a half. I wanted there to be some logic. And I think when I read the script, when she says she’s from foster care and was in and out of homes, I thought this chick would be scrappy. She probably has fought before, and she’s sassy. She’s street smart.”

Adam Brody and Samara Weaving photographed exclusively for Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast.
Alex Gitman for Variety

Joining Weaving for “The Big Ticket” was Adam Brody. The former heartthrob of “The O.C.” plays Grace’s alcoholic brother-in-law who is in his own miserable marriage. “I love my [real] wife very much so it was very fun to play somebody who hates their wife and hates their family,” said Brody, who has been married to “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester for five years.

In other words, “Ready or Not” is a lot of fun. “It’s such a good old fashioned time at the movies,” Brody said. It’s a fantastic drive-in move. I picture spilled popcorn, you know? Great with an audience, great date movie. Just like a throwback to a f–king classic good night at the movies. It’s not, and I like them fine, but it’s not a blockbuster, or a franchise. It’s not going for an Oscar.”

And then he added with a smile, “Even though we’ll win plenty.”

“Ready or Not” is in theaters now.

You can listen to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” below. “The Big Ticket” can also be found at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

