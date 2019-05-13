Rami Malek Eyed to Co-Star With Denzel Washington in ‘Little Things’

Rami Malek is in early talks to co-star with Denzel Washington in Warner Bros. crime thriller “Little Things,” sources confirmed to Variety.

“The Blind Side” and “The Highwaymen” director John Lee Hancock is on board to write and will also direct the pic.

The story follows a burned-out Kern County deputy sheriff named Deke, played by Washington, who teams with a crack LASD detective (Malek), Baxter, to reel in a wily serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

The plan is for the film to shoot this fall after Malek finishes production on “Bond 25,” which is currently filming.

For Malek, “Little Things” would mark another big role after winning the best actor Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in box office hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.” After that, Malek quickly landed the villain role in “Bond 25,” for which producers had been chasing him for months, sources say. He is also currently finishing the final season of his USA Network drama “Mr. Robot.”

He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Group. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.