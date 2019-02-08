×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: RAI Com Launches Sales on Ginevra Elkann’s ‘If Only’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ginevra Elkann'Happy As Lazzaro' premiere, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 13 May 2018
CREDIT: Camilla Morandi/Cannes/Ipa/REX/Shutterstock

RAI Com is kicking off sales in Berlin on Italian producer Ginevra Elkann’s directorial debut, “Magari” (If Only), which stars  Brett Gelman (“Fleabag”), Alba Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”), Riccardo Scamarcio (“Loro”) and France’s Céline Sallette (“Les Revenants”).

The multi-language pic is currently shooting in the seaside town of Sabaudia, outside Rome.

Produced by Wildside and RAI Cinema, “Magari” is a sentimental comedy about three kids of divorced parents who, while living in Paris with their bourgeois Russian-Orthodox mother, are suddenly packed off and sent to stay with their unconventional and broke Italian father, Carlo.

Elkann wrote the screenplay with writer Chiara Barzini, author of English-language novel “Things That Happened Before the Earthquake.”

Elkann previously directed the short “Vado a Messa,” which screened at Venice. As a producer she’s shepherded several standout festival titles, including Noaz Deshe’s Swahili-language drama “White Shadow,” which won the 2013 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future.

At the EFM, RAI Com, which is the sales arm of Italian pubcaster RAI, has launched sales on Berlin Panorama entry “Dafne,” about a gifted young woman who has Down syndrome. It’s the second feature by Federico Bondi, whose debut “Mar Nero” made a splash on the festival circuit.

RAI Com will also be showing Berlin buyers first footage of director Gabriele Salvatores’ road movie “Volare,” starring Claudio Santamaria and Valeria Golino and penned by Umberto Contarello (“The Great Beauty”).  Other standouts on RAI Com’s slate are thriller “The Stolen Caravaggio” by Roberto Andò (“The Confessions”) and “Freaks Out,” Gabriele Mainetti’s followup to his widely sold genre-bender “They Call Me Jeeg.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Albert Finney dead

    Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' Star Nominated for Five Oscars, Dies at 82

    Albert Finney, one of the leading actors of the postwar period, has died after a short illness. He was 82. The robust British actor began as a stage actor before transitioning to film. With his gravely voice and rumbling stare he brought an intense realism to his work, rising to fame in such 1960s classics [...]

  • AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing Feature Partnership

    AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing Feature Partnership to U.K. Odeon Chain

    The AMC-owned Odeon Cinemas chain has partnered with Facebook to bring its movie ticket platform “Films” to the U.K. The “Films” feature of the Facebook app allows British Facebook users to browse movies and showtimes at Odeon’s 109 cinemas across the U.K. and purchase tickets directly on the social networking platform for the first time. [...]

  • Juliette Binoche

    IFC Films Buys Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche Drama 'The Truth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “The Truth,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters,” Variety has learned. The deal was announced at the Berlin Film Festival and comes after an active Sundance for IFC — one in which the indie label picked up rights to the Keira Knightley thriller [...]

  • Transnistria-review

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Transnistra'

    Talented Swedish-born documentary director Anna Eborn has an affinity for communities that exist outside space and time, locating people whose lives are spent in areas that don’t conform to common notions of 21st century globalization. In “Pine Ridge,” she turned her camera on Native Americans in a South Dakota reservation; in “Lida” she spent time [...]

  • Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played

    Sundance Film Review: 'Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire'

    Those expecting a documentary focusing on Stieg Larsson’s huge popular “Millennium” series — the high-grade pulp mysteries he wrote as a kind of hobby, and which weren’t published until after his death in 2004 at age 50 — are likely to be disappointed by “The Man Who Played With Fire.” The thing for which Larsson [...]

  • Locarno Academy Partners With Intl. Film

    Locarno, Panama Festival Team for New Academy Program

    Switzerland’s Locarno Festival has announced that the Intl. Film Festival of Panama will become its fourth and final festival partner in Latin America. “The impact the Locarno Industry Academy will have on professionals of the region is ineffable,” said Panama Festival director Pituka Ortega Heilbron. “Attention is being paid to an industry and an audience [...]

  • 'Vita & Virginia' to Open BFI

    'Vita & Virginia' to Open BFI Flare LGBTQ Festival

    Biopic “Vita & Virginia” has been set as the opening night film for this year’s edition of the BFI Flare Festival, Britain’s largest and longest running LGBTQ+ film festival. Chanya Button’s film, which stars Elizabeth Debicki as iconic author Virginia Woolf and Gemma Arterton as her lover and muse Vita Sackville-West, will see its U.K. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad