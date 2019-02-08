Berlin: RAI Com Launches Sales on Ginevra Elkann’s ‘If Only’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RAI Com is kicking off sales in Berlin on Italian producer Ginevra Elkann’s directorial debut, “Magari” (If Only), which stars Brett Gelman (“Fleabag”), Alba Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”), Riccardo Scamarcio (“Loro”) and France’s Céline Sallette (“Les Revenants”).

The multi-language pic is currently shooting in the seaside town of Sabaudia, outside Rome.

Produced by Wildside and RAI Cinema, “Magari” is a sentimental comedy about three kids of divorced parents who, while living in Paris with their bourgeois Russian-Orthodox mother, are suddenly packed off and sent to stay with their unconventional and broke Italian father, Carlo.

Elkann wrote the screenplay with writer Chiara Barzini, author of English-language novel “Things That Happened Before the Earthquake.”

Elkann previously directed the short “Vado a Messa,” which screened at Venice. As a producer she’s shepherded several standout festival titles, including Noaz Deshe’s Swahili-language drama “White Shadow,” which won the 2013 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future.

At the EFM, RAI Com, which is the sales arm of Italian pubcaster RAI, has launched sales on Berlin Panorama entry “Dafne,” about a gifted young woman who has Down syndrome. It’s the second feature by Federico Bondi, whose debut “Mar Nero” made a splash on the festival circuit.

RAI Com will also be showing Berlin buyers first footage of director Gabriele Salvatores’ road movie “Volare,” starring Claudio Santamaria and Valeria Golino and penned by Umberto Contarello (“The Great Beauty”). Other standouts on RAI Com’s slate are thriller “The Stolen Caravaggio” by Roberto Andò (“The Confessions”) and “Freaks Out,” Gabriele Mainetti’s followup to his widely sold genre-bender “They Call Me Jeeg.”