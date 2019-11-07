AFM: Hot List of Projects for Sale

Star power is always a draw at the American Film Market, led this year by Rachel Weisz playing Elizabeth Taylor in See-Saw’s “A Special Relationship.”

It’s a roll of the dice for independently financed projects. A pair of Diane Keaton projects — “Book Club” and “Poms” — were major draws at the last two AFMs. “Book Club” went up for sale in 2017 was a major success with more than $100 million in worldwide grosses last year. “Poms,” which was unveiled a year ago, failed to get much traction with $16 million.

A select list of anticipated titles at the American Film Market:

Losing Clementine

Director: Lucia Puenzo

Producers: Sentient Films (Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin), Freckle Films (Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael)

Key Cast: Jessica Chastain

Logline: The story follows world-renowned artist who, after flushing away her meds, gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before killing herself.

Sales: Sierra/Affinity

Geechee

Director: Dubois Ashong

Producers: AGC Studios (Stewart Ford, Glendon Palmer)

Key Cast: Andrea Riseborough

Logline: A successful New York scientist decides to leave the city with her son to start life over gets haunted in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic coast.

Sales: AGC Studios; CAA Media Finance co-reps domestic rights

Every Breath You Take

Director: Christine Jeffs

Producers: Southpaw Entertainment (Richard B. Lewis), Construction Film (Veronica Ferres, Frank Buchs)

Key Cast: Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan

Logline: A psychiatrist’s career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life.

Sales: 13 Films

King of the Jungle

Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Producers: Condé Nast Entertainment, Zaftig Films, MadRiver Pictures and Epic Entertainment.

Key Cast: Zac Efron

Logline: A Wired Magazine investigator (Efron) tracks down John McAfee at his jungle compound in Belize.

Sales: MadRiver International

Summer Madness

Director: James Motern

Producers: Anna Faris, James Modern, Michael Barrett, Emilio Mauro.

Key Cast: Anna Faris

Logline: Faris is will portray twins — one broke and the other well-off. The unsuccessful twin needs to rally her dysfunctional family to win a large cash prize.

Sales: The Exchange

A Special Relationship

Director: Bert & Bertie

Producers: See-Saw Films (Iain Canning, Emile Sherman)

Key Cast: Rachel Weisz

Logline: Elizabeth Taylor’s friendship with her assistant Roger Wall leads to her involvement as an advocate for AIDS victims.

Sales: Cross City Films

The Plane

Director: TBD

Producers: DiBonaventura Pictures (Lorenzo di Bonvaventura, Mark Vahradian), MadRiver (Marc Butan, Ara Keshishian), G-Base (Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel)

Key Cast: Gerard Butler

Logline: A commercial pilot successfully lands his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone and finds himself caught between militias.

Sales: MadRiver International; CAA Media Finance is on domestic rights

The Last Drop

Producers: 21 Laps (Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen), 3311 (Jen Dana)

Director: TBD

Key Cast: Vince Vaughn, Sharon Horgan

Logline: A charming bon vivant whose endless meals and drinking have brought his career to a tipping point until he’s saved by an antiques dealer

Sales: Endeavor Content

Prisoner 760

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Producers: SunnyMarch (Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke), Black Sheep Pictures (Lloyd Levin, Beartriz Levin), Wonder Street (Mark Holder, Christine Holder), Branwen Prestwood-Smith.

Key Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Tahar Rahim

Logline: Attorneys unveil a conspiracy that’s led to Mohamedou Ould Slahi languishing in prison for years without charge or trial.

Sales: STXinternational; UTA Independent and 30West are handling domestic

War Has Ended

Director: Hagar Ben Asher

Producers: Dale Armin Johnson, Jill Littman, Marek Rozenbaum

Key Cast: Edgar Ramirez

Logline: At the end World War II, a man travels through battle-scarred towns with his horse and enchanting puppet show while in search of his missing sons.

Sales: Mister Smith International