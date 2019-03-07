×
Rachel Weisz Set to Produce, Star in ‘Lanny’ Adaptation

Rachel Weisz Cloud One
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Coming off awards-season success for her role in “The Favourite,” including a BAFTA win and Oscar nomination, Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in “Lanny,” the movie adaptation of the eponymous Max Porter novel.

“Lanny” is Porter’s follow up to his acclaimed first novel, “Grief Is a Thing With Feathers.” It follows Lanny, who moves his family to a commuter village close to London that is filled with mysterious characters and myths that tap into English folklore.

The book has already been sold in 20 territories. It has been optioned by London and Paris-based The Bureau, BBC Films, and Weisz. The film is in development, and the team is looking for a screenwriter to handle the adaptation.

Weisz will produce alongside The Bureau’s Tristan Goligher. The latter said: “We all fell in love with this wonderful novel and can’t wait to find the right writer and director to bring this distinctive, wise, and moving story to the screen.”

Aitken Alexander Associates represents the film rights to the book. “With such a peerless combination of talent involved this was an easy decision to make,” said agent Lesley Thorne. “We can’t wait to see how they realize Max’s unique storytelling on screen.”

