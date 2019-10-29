×
Rachel Brosnahan’s Amazon Film ‘I’m Your Woman’ Adds Six to Cast, Sets Creative Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly

Marsha Stephanie Blake Rachel Brosnahan Arinze Kene
The Rachel Brosnahan-led indie “I’m Your Woman” has rounded out its cast and filming has commenced in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The actress, who is the streamer’s most decorated star thanks to her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” welcomes a slew of actors on the drama about a woman and her child on the run from the sins of her husband.

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us,” “Luce”), British actor Arinzé Kene (“The Pass,” “Informer”) and Bill Heck (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) have all joined the project in key roles. Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “Luke Cage”), Marceline Hugot (“Julie & Julia”), and James McMenamin (“Orange is the New Black”) have signed on for supporting roles.

The film is directed by Julia Hart, and co-written by Hart and husband Jordan Horowitz. Hart was writer-director on the 2016 SXSW player “Miss Stevens,” starring Lily Rabe and then-undiscovered talents Timothee Chalamet and Lili Reinhart. She also helmed this year’s “Fast Color” with Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to make this movie with this genuinely wonderful cast and crew, and couldn’t be more excited,” Hart told Variety of the new project. “Amazon has a proven track-record for telling bold, diverse and singular stories, and we’re thrilled to be included amongst them.”

Hart’s creative team includes director of photography Bryce Fortner (“Ingrid Goes West”), production designer Gae Buckley (“Fast Color”), costume designer Natalie O’Brien (Disney Plus’ “Stargirl”) and editor Tracey Wadmore-Smith (“The Edge of Seventeen”).

Horowitz is producing “I’m Your Woman” with Brosnahan, and is probably best-known to film fans and social media users as the “La La Land” producer who interrupted his own best picture acceptance speech in 2017 to announce that “Moonlight” was the correct winner of the esteemed prize. Set in America in the 1970s, “I’m Your Woman” follows Jean (Brosnahan), whose escape from a toxic marriage leads her to form an unlikely partnership with a man (Kene) and a woman (Blake).

“Julia Hart is a brilliant filmmaker who has devoted herself to reinventing classic genres — in this case, the crime drama — from an excitingly original and distinctly female point of view,” said Ted Hope, Amazon Studios co-head of movies.

Hart and Horowitz co-founded and run film and television production company Original Headquarters. Brosnahan is repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello and Adams, and Wolf Kasteler. Hart is repped by Jamie Feldman at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark, and Ida Ziniti, and Risa Gertner at CAA. The director recently completed the film ‘Stargirl” for Disney Plus.

