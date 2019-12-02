×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Questlove to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Black Woodstock’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Questlove
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will direct “Black Woodstock,” a feature documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival, Variety has learned.

Held in 1969, the outdoor festival featured performances from some of the leading black musicians of the day — a group of heavy-hitters that includes Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension, David Ruffin, Mahalia Jackson, the Staple Singers, and Gladys Knight and the Pips. The festival took place one year after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and was intended to celebrate African American culture and politics, as well as to promote black pride and unity.

It unfolded in Harlem’s Mount Morris Park during the same summer that Woodstock captured the attention of the world. Despite drawing over 300,000 people, the Harlem Cultural Festival received virtually no coverage from mainstream media, a staggering omission that Thompson’s film hopes to rectify. “Black Woodstock” will include 40 hours of never-seen-before footage originally shot by late television pioneer Hal Tulchin. It has remained in storage for half a century. The title of the movie is derived from the term that Harlem residents used to describe the festival.

“I am truly excited to help bring the passion, the story and the music of the Harlem Cultural Festival to audiences around the world,” Thompson said in a statement. “The performances are extraordinary. I was stunned when I saw the lost footage for the first time. It’s incredible to look at 50 years of history that’s never been told, and I’m eager and humbled to tell that story.”

“Black Woodstock” marks Thompson’s directing debut. He is a drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, best-selling author of Mo’ Meta Blues and Mixtape Potluck, and member of hip-hop group The Roots. He also serves as the musical director for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with the Roots crew serving as house band for the late night program. Beyond that, the musician’s indisputable reputation has landed him musical directing positions with everyone from D’Angelo to Eminem to Jay-Z.

“Black Woodstock” will be produced by David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent (“Cries From Syria”; “Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom”) with RadicalMedia (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”) coming on board as creative and production partners. Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick will serve as executive producers. The film is co-produced by Vulcan Productions. Concordia Studio, Play/Action Pictures and Beth Hubbard will also serve as executive producers. Joseph Patel will serve as a producer with Joshua L. Pearson (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”) on board as editor and Randall Poster (“Grand Budapest Hotel”) as the music supervisor.

“The music and performances in ‘Black Woodstock’ will knock audiences out of their seats,” said producers Dinerstein and Fyvolent. “The footage is unusually rich in texture and feel. We are so proud to be working alongside Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson on his directorial debut. We are confident he will bring an authenticity and unique vision to the film. We are thrilled to partner with some of the best people and organizations working in the documentary space today including Vulcan Productions, Concordia Studio, Play/Action Pictures and RadicalMedia.”

More Film

  • Knives Out Movie

    Thanksgiving Box Office: How 'Knives Out,' 'Queen and Slim' Thrived Despite 'Frozen 2'

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” was the undisputed box office champion this Thanksgiving, generating a record-setting $124 million over the five-day frame. But moviegoers feasted on more than just the further adventures of Princesses Anna and Elsa during Turkey Day. Lionsgate’s murder mystery “Knives Out” and Universal’s romantic drama “Queen and Slim” also beat expectations while countering [...]

  • lighthouse

    ‘Pain and Glory,’ ‘While at War,’ ‘’Endless Trench’ Lead Goya Nominations

    Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” will go head-to-head with two other big Spanish films – Alejandro Amenábar’s “While at War” and “The Endless Trench,” from Aitor Aguirre, Jon Garaño and José Mari Goenaga –  at Spain’s 34th Goya Academy Awards, to be held Jan. 25 in Malaga. “Pain and Glory” garnered 16 nominations,” “While at [...]

  • Filmarket Hub

    ‘Together,’ ‘Lala’ Win First Filmarket Hub CDMX Pitchbox

    Co-written by producer Bernardo Pérez and director Santiago Aguirre, “Together” scooped the Cinecolor México & Shalala Estudios Award at the Filmarket Hub’s first ever CDMX Film Pitchbox, which unspooled on Friday at the installations in Mexico City of Cinecolor, the event’s principal partner in the Mexican capitol. The award is worth Pesos 500,000 ($25,000) of [...]

  • Travessia de refugiados Órfãos da Terra

    Thelma Guedes, Duca Rachid on Globo's Rose d’Or Winner ‘Orphans of a Nation’

    Following on a line of titles that venture into social drama, Globo’s new telenovela “Orphans of a Nation,” presented at Mip Cancun, has just won a Rose D’Or for Best Soap Opera. That marks the first time that a Brazilian production wins in the category and validates once more – after prizes for “Jailers” and [...]

  • Mar del Plata Winner 'The Lunchroom'

    Mar del Plata Winner 'The Lunchroom' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has debuted the trailer for Argentinian film “The Lunchroom” (Planta Permanente), winner of the best actress award at Mar del Plata Film Festival, ahead of the Ventana Sur market. It is director Ezequiel Radusky’s second pic following “The Owners,” which played in Critics’ Week at Cannes. The film is [...]

  • chico-and-rita

    Ammo Content Drives into Latin America, Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  —  New York-based Ammo Content, a technology-oriented film-TV distributor has acquired rights to two Spanish modern classics – “Chico and Rita” and “Historias para no dormir” – as it expands into Europe and Latin America, and also explores ever more licensing to new markets such as rising AVOD players. Directed by Academy Award-winning [...]

  • Araña

    Andres Wood on Chile’s Political Evolution

    With his new political thriller “Arana” (“Spider”), Chile’s Andres Wood traces the roots of the ultra-nationalist movement that led to Salvador Allende’s downfall and the rise of military dictator General Augusto Pinochet. He represents Chile at the Best International Feature Oscar race for the third time with “Araña.” The drama turns on Inés, Justo and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad