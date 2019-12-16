Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ No Longer Happening?

Live long and prosper? That may not be the case for Quentin Tarantino’s “Star Trek” movie.

As Variety previously reported, Tarantino was set to produce and possibly direct an R-rated “Star Trek” movie for Paramount with J.J. Abrams producing and “The Revenant” scribe Mark L. Smith writing the script.

But now, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director seems to be “steering away” from the project, although he tells Consequence of Sound he “hasn’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.”

A spokesperson for Tarantino could not be reached for comment.

The “Pulp Fiction” auteur, who intends to retire after making his tenth feature film (“Once Upon a Time…” was his ninth), said that “Star Trek” was too big of a film to be his last.

“Look, I might come up with a really big idea. But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me,” he said.

In other “Star Trek” news, “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley was recently tapped to write and direct the next installment of the franchise for Paramount. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are all expected to reprise their roles aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.