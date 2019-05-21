×
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Official Trailer Debuts Ahead of Cannes Premiere

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

The height of Hippy Hollywood is in full swing in the official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Sony released the new footage ahead of the movie’s highly anticipated premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Tarantino’s ninth feature stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Margot Robbie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters July 26, about two months after its Cannes debut.

