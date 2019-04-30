×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Meeting: Quentin Tarantino Teases ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Norman Lear Honored

By and
Sundance NEXT FEST
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino showed a sneak peek of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and television pioneer Norman Lear was honored with a new building that will be named after the “All in the Family” creator during a two-hour all hands meeting on Tuesday.

Chris Miller, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producer, was on hand to celebrate the five-year mega-deal he and his partner Phil Lord just signed to move their deal from 20th Century Fox TV to Sony Pictures TV. The annual meeting unfolded in one of the studio’s sound stages.

Motion Picture Group Chair Tom Rothman, brandishing the best animation Oscar that “Into the Spider-Verse” picked up at this year’s ceremony, took the podium to talk employees through a slate that includes “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Men in Black International.” He then turned the podium over to Tarantino who showed five minutes from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an ensemble look at Los Angeles in the 1960s that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt. The footage highlighted each of the actors, as well as Al Pacino, who plays DiCaprio’s character’s agent. The film is expected to be a last-minute entry into this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but Tarantino was mum about any plans to bring the film to the South of France. Sony’s film studio has rebounded from several years at the bottom of the heap. The company’s recent hits include “Venom” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and the 2019 slate looks promising, with box office analysts predicting that the Spider-Man sequel and a Jumanji follow-up will perform well with audiences.

Related

Television Chairman Mike Hopkins also took Sony staffers through the company’s upcoming slate, teasing footage from the upcoming season of “The Crown,” with Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, and the Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union cop show “LA’s Finest.”

SPE Chair and CEO Tony Vinciquerra closed the meeting by announcing one of the main television buildings on the lot will be renamed as a tribute to Lear, the programming giant who tackled hot-button social issues with humor in the likes of “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” and “Maude.”

“Norman and the shows he created defined what great television can be,” Vinciquerra said. “And their impact and influence can be felt in just about every situation comedy or drama that has aired since then.”

Norman Lear
CREDIT: Michael Lewis for Variety

Lear appeared on stage, entering to “Movin’ on Up,” the up-tempo theme song from “The Jeffersons,” earning an enthusiastic round of applause.

“When you honor me with this, you honor an awful lot of other people as well,” he said.

Lear, who turns 97 later this year, is in the midst of a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV. As part of the deal with Lear’s Act III Prods., Sony has the option to remake some of Lear’s legendary comedies, including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “Maude” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

Sony is also in the midst of trying to find a new home for Lear’s “One Day at a Time” remake, which he executive produces with Gloria Calderon Kellet and Mike Royce. The show has been critically acclaimed, but Netflix opted not to renew the sitcom after three seasons. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky star in the series, which has been lauded for its mix of humor, representation, and focus on important issues.

Lear has won four Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards, and has also been busy over the years as an activist, having founded People For the American Way.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Cannes News: Ira Sachs' 'Frankie' Acquired

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Ira Sachs’ 'Frankie' Ahead of Cannes

    Sony Pictures Classics announced Tuesday that it has acquired the rights to the film “Frankie” in North America and numerous international territories. The film will premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Ira Sachs directed the project, and co-wrote “Frankie” with Mauricio Zacharias. Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson star. [...]

  • Great Point Media Fund Invests in

    Great Point Media's Ventures Fund Invests in Brightlobe, ProgramBuyer, and Looper

    Great Point Media has made a trio of investments in U.K.-based media firms, the first out of its recently created Great Point Ventures fund. Screening portal ProgramBuyer, film and TV data analytics outfit Looper Insights, and kid-focussed immersive games platform Brightlobe are the first beneficiaries of investment from the fund. The Enterprise Investment Scheme structure [...]

  • Catch-22 Episode 101

    What's Coming to Hulu in May 2019

    Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: “Ramy,” “Shrill,” and “Pen15.” By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May. George Clooney’s anticipated adaptation of “Catch-22” is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the [...]

  • Bull

    Cannes: Film Constellation Acquires Annie Silverstein's Un Certain Regard-Bound 'Bull'

    London-based Film Constellation has boarded American director Annie Silverstein’s feature debut “Bull” in the run up to the Cannes Film Festival where the movie will have its world premiere in Un Certain Regard. Film Constellation, which also reps Werner Herzog’s Cannes’ special screening title “Family Romance, LLC,” has acquired international sales rights to “Bull;” 30WEST, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad