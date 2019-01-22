×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won’t Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Mullally70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards.

Variety caught up with Mullally shortly after the hosting announcement was made to talk SAG Awards prep, why she won’t be riffing on politics during the show and the one person she’s hoping to meet on the big day.

How did the hosting job come about?
Well I first heard them say, “Will you be our ho…?” and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can be your ho!” But then it turns out they actually said “host.” And I was like, “Oh okay, well I could do that, too.”

How do you prepare?
I don’t know! Find some writers and throw a bunch of ideas around. I had a couple of ideas that are funny that require some shooting some stuff outside of the actual live broadcast, so we’ll see. I don’t think I have an inordinate amount of screen time. I’m not on stage for twenty minutes telling a series of amazing political jokes. That’s s not going to happen. It’s not going to be political. it’s going to be about actors and celebrating talent.

Related

No politics?
I don’t think it’s that kind of night. I’m political, but my stock-in-trade is not politics.

Will you be doing some song and dance?
Well maybe! Maybe there’ll be a little something.

You’ve been in the business for about 40 years. Was hosting the SAG Awards ever part of the plan?
Never! But I do think it’s really cool that they asked me to host because [hosts are] not always women. It’s not always women my age. I don’t have 19 million followers on social media. I have so many great memories of the SAG Awards. It’s just a fun one to go to, and you see all your friends and sometimes there’s like Olivia Colman that you can prostrate yourself in front of. I think everyone wants to meet her. She’s going to be besieged.

Does this mean you’re going host the Oscars one day?
Probably. [Laughs] I think it’s in the bag.

Have you been deleting old tweets?
[Laughs] A lot of people did say that though, on social media, when they announced I was hosting. They were like, “She should host the Oscars, too.” I was like, “I don’t think it works that way.”

And now it looks like the Oscars are going to go hostless.
That’s ridiculous. That’s so dumb. Why would they do that?

So who’s your favorite awards show host of all time?
Gosh, there have been a lot of good ones. I love Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler]. I love Conan [O’Brien]. I think Jimmy Kimmel has kind of been a slam dunk.”

The SAG Awards air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Film

  • Megan Mullally70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals,

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

  • Glass trailer

    'Glass': Five Box Office Takeaways From M. Night Shyamalan's Thriller

    With his fifth No. 1 box office opening, M. Night Shyamalan has plenty to celebrate. “Glass,” the conclusion to a trilogy that consists of the 2000 cult hit “Unbreakable” and 2016’s box office sensation “Split,” topped the box office last weekend — though its win comes with a few caveats. James McAvoy reprised his role [...]

  • Berlin: Patra Spanou Picks Up Panorama

    Berlin: Patra Spanou Picks Up Panorama Title 'Family Members' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Patra Spanou has picked up world sales rights to “Los miembros de la familia” (Family Members), which will world premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section. Variety has been given an exclusive first look of the film’s trailer. The film is the second feature from writer/director Mateo Bendesky, and is produced by Agustina Costa [...]

  • Great Point Media, The Development Partnership

    Great Point Media, Development Partnership Join Forces on Slate of Movies

    Great Point Media and The Development Partnership, the development and production arm of the talent agency the Artists Partnership, are joining forces to develop, package, and co-produce multiple films, kicking off with three projects, including “Chasing Agent Freegard,” starring James Norton (“War & Peace”). “Chasing Agent Freegard,” which is being produced by “Captain Phillips” co-producer [...]

  • Berlin: FiGa Acquires ‘Landless,’ Drops ‘Hormigas’

    Berlin: FiGa Acquires ‘Landless,’ Drops ‘Hormigas’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sandro Fiorin’s Miami-based FiGa Films, a leading sales agent on the independent Latin American scene, has announced the acquisition of Brazilian doc “Landless,” and released a trailer for the Costa Rican-Spanish drama “El despertar de las hormigas.” Both features will play at this year’s Berlinale Forum and come from young Latin American filmmakers making their [...]

  • Ryan Reynolds Cancels Arm Surgery to

    Ryan Reynolds Cancels Arm Surgery to Promote 'Deadpool 2' in China

    Ryan Reynolds canceled surgery on his arm to fly to China and charm “Deadpool” fans in Beijing on Sunday ahead of the franchise’s unexpected China theatrical debut. Just last week, Fox suddenly announced that a re-cut, PG-13 “Deadpool 2” would hit Chinese theaters starting this Friday – the first time the notoriously blood-splattered and foul-mouthed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad