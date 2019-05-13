Fifth ‘Purge’ Movie Gets Release Date

“The Purge” is back.

Universal Pictures is returning to its profitable horror franchise “The Purge” with a fifth installment. The still-untitled film, centered on America’s annual 12-hour lawless rampage, hits theaters on July 10, 2020.

Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes are again producing with franchise creator James DeMonaco. Producers are Jason Blum, Man in a Tree duo DeMonaco and Sebastien Lemercier, and Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form.

The first movie in the low-cost series was “The Purge” in 2013, followed by “The Purge: Anarchy” in 2014 and “The Purge: Election Year” in 2016, which grossed $79.2 million in North America and $118.6 million worldwide. Last year’s “The First Purge” earned $137 million worldwide on a $13 million budget.

“The First Purge” was an origin story set in a deranged version of 21st century America, in which a political party known as the New Founding Fathers of America decide to make all crime legal for 12 hours on Staten Island, offering residents $5,000 to stay during the experiment — resulting in violence exploding in the borough. The film starred Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei.

Related Frank Grillo Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE) Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

The prequel was written and produced by James DeMonaco, who directed the first three “Purge” movies.