×

Fifth ‘Purge’ Movie Gets Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

The Purge” is back.

Universal Pictures is returning to its profitable horror franchise “The Purge” with a fifth installment. The still-untitled film, centered on America’s annual 12-hour lawless rampage, hits theaters on July 10, 2020.

Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes are again producing with franchise creator James DeMonaco. Producers are Jason Blum, Man in a Tree duo DeMonaco and Sebastien Lemercier, and Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form.

The first movie in the low-cost series was “The Purge” in 2013, followed by “The Purge: Anarchy” in 2014 and “The Purge: Election Year” in 2016, which grossed $79.2 million in North America and $118.6 million worldwide. Last year’s “The First Purge” earned $137 million worldwide on a $13 million budget.

“The First Purge” was an origin story set in a deranged version of 21st century America, in which a political party known as the New Founding Fathers of America decide to make all crime legal for 12 hours on Staten Island, offering residents $5,000 to stay during the experiment — resulting in violence exploding in the borough. The film starred Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei.

Related

The prequel was written and produced by James DeMonaco, who directed the first three “Purge” movies.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Universal Sets Fifth 'Purge' Movie for

    Fifth 'Purge' Movie Gets Release Date

    “The Purge” is back. Universal Pictures is returning to its profitable horror franchise “The Purge” with a fifth installment. The still-untitled film, centered on America’s annual 12-hour lawless rampage, hits theaters on July 10, 2020. Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes are again producing with franchise creator James DeMonaco. Producers are Jason Blum, Man in a [...]

  • Playtime Boards Jean Dujardin starrer 'An

    Jean Dujardin-Starrer 'An Officer and a Spy' Wraps Production as Playtime Joins Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    French sales agency Playtime has come on board  director Roman Polanski’s just-wrapped “An Officer and a Spy,” an historical espionage thriller based on Robert Harris’s novel and headlined by Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Mathieu Amalric (“At Eternity’s Gate”). Re-teaming Harris (“The Ghost Writer”) and Polanski, the movie tells the true story of [...]

  • Doris Day Dead: Remembering the Hollywood

    Doris Day's Wholesome Persona Was What Fans Wanted to See

    As a singer, Doris Day had a warm voice that captivated millions of post-war record-buyers. As an actress, she was a top box office attraction and her name became shorthand for nearly all 1960s romantic comedies: “It’s a Doris Day kind of film.” As a personality, she was loved by the public as a freckle-faced, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She 'Took a Piece of the Sun With Her'

    Hollywood took to social media to mourn the death of icon Doris Day on Monday. One of the most popular stars in the movie industry in the ’50s and ’60s, Day was known for her wholesome girl-next-door personality, her comedies that pushed the envelope and her public love life. The actress earned an Oscar nomination [...]

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    How 'Detective Pikachu' Beat the Video Game Adaptation Curse

    Hollywood has long struggled when it comes to big-screen adaptations of popular video games, making Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” and its $54.5 million debut in North America all the more impressive. Even with “Avengers: Endgame” still turbocharging the box office, “Detective Pikachu” came dangerously close to dethroning Marvel’s latest juggernaut, which collected $65 [...]

  • Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux, Ava DuVernay,

    Cannes Reports 26% of Feature Film Submissions Were From Women Directors

    The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival set out their gender equality credentials, Monday, on the eve of the event getting underway. Festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux had faced questions earlier in the day about the number of female directors – four – with pictures in competition. He told reporters that under-representation of women is [...]

  • 'A Star Is Born' Producer Developing

    'A Star Is Born' Producer Developing Cinderella 'Stepsister' Movie

    “Stepsister,” a re-imagined Cinderella story, is in the works as a movie with “A Star Is Born” producer  Lynette Howell Taylor and “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea. Emma Frost, whose credit include “Shameless” and “The Spanish Princess,” will adapt the Jennifer Donnelly book, which will be published in the U.S. by Scholastic on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad