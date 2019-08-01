Next ‘Purge’ Installment Finds Director in ‘Mars’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

×

Next 'Purge' Installment Finds Director in 'Mars' Helmer

Justin Kroll

Everardo Gout, who recently helmed several episodes of Nat Geo’s “Mars” series, has come on board to direct Blumhouse Productions, Platinum Dunes and Universal Pictures’ next installment in “The Purge” franchise.

Following the success of 2018’s “The First Purge,” which became the highest-grossing film in the horror series, franchise creator James DeMonaco, who penned the first three “Purge” pics, will return to write the latest movie.

The series centers on the 12 hours per year in which all crime is legal. The new movie will focus on that same 12 hours of chaos; other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Jason Blum, Man in a Tree duo DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier and Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are all on board to produce.

The franchise also extends to television, where “The Purge” Season 2 will launch on the USA Network later this fall. Universal will release the film in North America on July 10, 2020.

Gout gained recognition with his directorial debut “Days of Grace” in 2011 and has cut his teeth on the TV scene ever since on shows like “Luke Cage” and “Sacred Lies.” He most recently directed nine episodes of the Nat Geo limited series “Mars,” which helped earn him the attention of Universal and Blumhouse.

He is also working on the TNT series “Snowpiercer” starring Jennifer Connelly. He is repped by CAA.

