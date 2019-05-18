Italian Horror Auteur Pupi Avati’s ’Il Signor Diavolo’ Selling From Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

Loic Magneron’s Paris-based Wide has acquired international sales rights to “Il Signor Diavolo,” the latest — and 40th — feature from Italian horror icon Pupi Avati.
Avati is best-known for 1976’s “The House With Laughing Windows” and 1983’s “Zeder,” which crowned him as a master of Italian giallo horror-thriller cinema.
Starring Gabriel Lo Giudice and Alessandro Haber, and framed as a tribute to horror classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s, “Il Signor Diavolo” is based on Avati’s own novel. Set in 1950s Italy, it turns on a 14-year-old boy, Carlo, who kills Emilio, a special needs ward of the local priest. It receives a Cannes Film Market screening on Sunday.
Wide is also bringing two of its own productions onto the Cannes market: “Negative Numbers,” which receives a private market screening, and the upcoming “Blast.”
Wide’s first international co-production, with Magnet Films, Wide, 39 Film and Alief, “Negative Numbers,” a prison drama, marks the feature debut of Georgia’s Uta Beria.
Vanya Peirani-Vignes’ “Blast,” billed by Wide as an “electrifying thriller” and lensed by Luc Besson cinematographer Thierry Arbogast, turns on a young mother, a bomb disposal expert, trapped in her car in a Parisian parking lot with a mine under the vehicle.