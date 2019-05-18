Italian Horror Auteur Pupi Avati’s ’Il Signor Diavolo’ Selling From Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

Loic Magneron’s Paris-based Wide has acquired international sales rights to “Il Signor Diavolo,” the latest — and 40th — feature from Italian horror icon Pupi Avati.

Avati is best-known for 1976’s “The House With Laughing Windows” and 1983’s “Zeder,” which crowned him as a master of Italian giallo horror-thriller cinema.

Starring Gabriel Lo Giudice and Alessandro Haber, and framed as a tribute to horror classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s, “Il Signor Diavolo” is based on Avati’s own novel. Set in 1950s Italy, it turns on a 14-year-old boy, Carlo, who kills Emilio, a special needs ward of the local priest. It receives a Cannes Film Market screening on Sunday.

Wide is also bringing two of its own productions onto the Cannes market: “Negative Numbers,” which receives a private market screening, and the upcoming “Blast.”

Wide’s first international co-production, with Magnet Films, Wide, 39 Film and Alief, “Negative Numbers,” a prison drama, marks the feature debut of Georgia’s Uta Beria.

Related U.S. Companies Haven't Given Up on Foreign Films Penelope Cruz Says Pedro Almodovar Was the Reason She Pursued Acting

Vanya Peirani-Vignes’ “Blast,” billed by Wide as an “electrifying thriller” and lensed by Luc Besson cinematographer Thierry Arbogast, turns on a young mother, a bomb disposal expert, trapped in her car in a Parisian parking lot with a mine under the vehicle.