Producers Guild Shifts 2020 Awards Show to Hollywood Palladium

The Producers Guild of America will hold its 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, shifting the site from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The PGA had already announced that the show would take place on Jan. 18. The organization, which represents more than 8,000 producers, announced Thursday that it has launched a new user-friendly website in order to streamline the submission process for the Producers Mark (“p.g.a.”) certification as well as nominations.

“Green Book” won the guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award in January as the top feature film of 2018. The drama-comedy topped “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “A Quiet Place,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born” and “Vice.”

FX’s final season of “The Americans” won the Producers Guild’s Norman Felton Award for episodic television drama. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” repeated in winning the Danny Thomas award for comedy series. The Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” won the documentary award and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the animated movie award.

The fifth season of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” repeated as the winner of the Live Entertainment and Talk category. The second season of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” took the David L. Wolper Award for limited series television.

“Each year, the PGA has the privilege to honor outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television and new media productions at the Producers Guild Awards,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the Producers Guild of America. “We look forward to celebrating excellence in our field alongside giants of our industry who’ve defined the art and craft of producing.”

Documentary nominees will be announced on Nov. 19 and nominees for sports, children’s and short form programs will be unveiled on Dec. 19. The nominees for feature films and rest of the TV nominees will be announced on Jan. 7.