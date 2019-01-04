Producers Guild Awards Nominees Include ‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Vice’

“BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “A Quiet Place,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Vice” have been nominated for the Producers Guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award as the top feature film of 2018.

Awards contenders “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Eighth Grade,” “First Man,” “First Reformed,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” were overlooked in the Zanuck nominations.

Nominees for animated films are “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The PGA also announced Friday nominees in nine television categories. In the drama series category, nominees included the final season of “The Americans,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ozark” and “This Is Us.” The first sseason of “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the category last year.

The winners will be unveiled on Jan. 19 at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The PGA — which has about 8,200 members — has matched the Oscar for best picture in 20 of its 29 years, including “The Shape of Water” last year. It diverged in the two previous years when the Zanuck award went to “La La Land” and “The Big Short,” and the Oscar went to “Moonlight” and “Spotlight,” but matched in the previous eight years with “Birdman,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Argo,” “The Artist,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “No Country for Old Men.”

Related 'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda Grammys' Visual Media Races Pit 'Shallow' Against Long-Distant 2017 Releases

The PGA uses a preferential balloting system that’s similar to that used by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The PGA and AMPAS both expanded their voting for the top film to 10 nominees in 2009. The Academy revised its process in 2011 to nominate between five and 10 films, while the PGA has continued to name 10 contenders — until a tie gave it 11 last year. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

“Black Panther” is by far the biggest box office performer among the PGA’s Zanuck nominees, with $1.35 billion worldwide, followed by “Bohemian Rhapsody” at $714 million and “A Star Is Born” at $389 million.

“Vice” has emerged as a favorite during the awards season with a leading six nominations for the Golden Globes on Sunday. “A Star Is Born” led the way with four SAG Award nominations last month.

Here are the nominees:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Black Panther”

Producer: Kevin Feige

“BlacKkKlansman”

Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Producer: Graham King

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti

“The Favourite”

Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos

“Green Book”

Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

“A Quiet Place”

Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller

“Roma”

Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born”

Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor

“Vice”

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 20, 2018. The nominees are listed below, along with eligible producers’ names.

“The Dawn Wall”

Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla

“Free Solo”

Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill

“Hal”

Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow

“Into the Okavango”

Producer: Neil Gelinas

“RBG”

Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen

“Three Identical Strangers”

Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

“Incredibles 2”

Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle

“Isle of Dogs”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Producer: Clark Spencer

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

The television nominees are listed below in alphabetical order, along with eligible producers’ names.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama:

“The Americans” (Season 6)

Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand

“Better Call Saul” (Season 4)

Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 2)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer

“Ozark” (Season 2)

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell

“This Is Us” (Season 3)

Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy:

“Atlanta” (Season 2)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Barry” (Season 1)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff

“GLOW” (Season 2)

Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore

“The Good Place” (Season 3)

Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 2)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Season 2)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

“Escape at Dannemora”

Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe

“Maniac”

Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard

“The Romanoffs”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Sharp Objects”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures:

“Fahrenheit 451”

Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

“King Lear”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“My Dinner with Hervé”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Paterno”

Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman

“Sense8: Together Until the End”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“30 for 30” (Season 9)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 3)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Queer Eye” (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez

“Wild Wild Country” (Season 1)

Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 24)

Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 4)

Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (Season 16)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 44)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

“The Amazing Race” (Season 30)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 13)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Top Chef” (Season 15)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman

“The Voice” (Season 14, Season 15)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

The PGA does not vet the individual producers of short-form programs, sports programs, or children’s programs. The winning productions will be recognized at the official ceremony on January 19th.

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Biography: History, Herstory” (Season 1)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 2)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Season 5)

“Her America: 50 Women, 50 States” (Season 1)

“Kevin Hart: What The Fit” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“Being Serena” (Season 1)

“E:60” (2018)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns” (Season 13)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 24)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 4)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Fuller House” (Season 4)

“PJ Masks” (Season 2)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 2)

“Sesame Street” (Season 48)

“Teen Titans Go!” (Season 4)