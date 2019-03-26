Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, Michael Douglas to Speak at Produced By Conference

Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, and Michael Douglas will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s 11th Produced By Conference.

The event will be held on June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Other notable speakers include Netflix executive Cindy Holland; Blumhouse producer Marci Wiseman; “Homecoming” showrunners Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz; Entertainment One executive Peter Micelli; Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons”; and Peter Roth, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Television Group.

DuVernay is the creator of Netflix’s Central Park Five miniseries “When They See Us” and the OWN series “Queen Sugar.” Emmerich is the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Douglas is the star of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.”

The 2018 Produced By Conference featured presentations by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos. Feige promised at the event that many of the upcoming Marvel films will follow the precedent set by “Captain Marvel” and be directed by a woman.

Confirmed speakers include:

● Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON; The Mule, Tully

● Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content, Disney+

● Alexandra Cunningham; Dirty John, Chance

● Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide; RBG, Apollo 11

● Ava DuVernay, President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar

● Bonnie Abaunza, Founder/Impact Producer, Abaunza Group

● Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix

● Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu

● Dustin Thomason; Castle Rock, Manhattan

● Eli Horowitz; Homecoming

● Gary Lucchesi, President, Lakeshore Entertainment; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby

● Jane Rosenthal, Founder/CEO, Tribeca Enterprises; When They See Us, The Irishman

● Jenny Groom, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment

● John FK Parenteau; Hollywood Corporate Communications, Blackmagic Design

● Jonathan King, President, Narrative Film & TV, Participant Media, When They See Us, Roma

● Kate Krantz, Chief Content Officer, Crypt TV; The Birch, Sunny Family Cult

● Lillian Diaz-Przybyl; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

● Lori H. Schwartz; Principal, StoryTech

● Marci Wiseman, Co-President of Television, Blumhouse; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice

● Mark Gill, President & CEO, Solstice Studios

● Micah Bloomberg; Homecoming

● Michael Douglas; The Kominsky Method

● Michael Wright, President, EPIX

● Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer, Funny or Die

● Nick Pepper, President, Legendary Television Studios

● Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film and Television, eOne

● Peter Roth, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group

● Poppy Hanks, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, MACRO; Mudbound, Sorry to

Bother You

● Sam Shaw; Castle Rock, Manhattan

● Scott Z. Burns; The Report, An Inconvenient Truth

● Shivani Rawat, CEO, ShivHans Pictures; Brian Banks, Captain Fantastic

● Steven Calcote; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom

● Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group

● Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures; The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep

● Yeardley Smith, Principal, Paperclip Ltd.; Small Town Dicks, Voice Talent The Simpsons