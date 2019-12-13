‘Power Rangers’ Reboot in the Works at Paramount with ‘The End of the F***ing World’ Creator

Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Jonathan Entwistle, who is best known for his Netflix series “The End of the F***ing World”, to develop a new take on “Power Rangers” for the studio.

The was a popular ’90s TV series involved a group of kids who become superheroes. The show first aired on Fox Kids, then in the 2000s on Disney-owned channels and included a movie in 1995.

Lionsgate produced and released a feature in 2017 that rebooted the title, making it less kid-friendly and giving it a more brooding YA edge. The hope was that the film would become a fresh new franchise for Lionsgate but when it bombed, grossing only $142 million worldwide on a budget of around $100 million, plans were scrapped for a sequel and the rights were taken back on the market.

Paramount recently acquired the rights and tapped Patrick Burleigh, who wrote the upcoming “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” to pen the script.

Hasbro, which bought the property from creator Haim Saban in 2018, is producing the feature via its film arm, Allspark Pictures.

Popular on Variety

Entwistle is coming off the critically acclaimed first season of “The End of the F***ing World,” which ultimately helped win him the job and is currently in post on “I’m Not Okay With This,” another Netflix show he co-created, exec produced and directed.

He is repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Werthemier Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Burleigh is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perone Entertainment and also recently was a story consultant on “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”