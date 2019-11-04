×

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Star Adele Haenel Accuses Director of Years of Harassment

By and
Adele HaenelAngouleme Film Festival, France - 22 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Lionel GUERICOLAS/MPP/SIPA/Shutterstock

Adele Haenel, the star of Cannes prize-winning film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and French Oscar submission “BPM,” has alleged that director Christophe Ruggia sexually harassed her for years, starting when she was just 12 years old.

Haenel told French investigative website Mediapart that Ruggia, who directed her in the 2002 drama “The Devils” (“Les diables”), repeatedly made advances toward her, including unwanted touching and kisses, until she was 15. Haenel said she told people several years ago about the incidents, well before the rise of the #MeToo movement, but felt moved to speak out publicly now because of the documentary on Michael Jackson, “Leaving Neverland,” and news that Ruggia was prepping a new film with two protagonists with the same names as her and her co-star’s characters in “The Devils.”

Ruggia has vigorously denied the allegations, calling them defamatory. In a statement to Mediapart, he said that he and Haenel had enjoyed a “professional and affectionate” relationship that was in no way untoward. Variety has asked Ruggia’s representatives for comment.

Mediapart previously published a lengthy investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by EuropaCorp founder Luc Besson. In its report on Haenel and Ruggia, the website said it had spoken to numerous colleagues and friends of Haenel and had access to documents that backed up her account.

Haenel, 30, has won two Cesar awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. In Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which won the screenwriting prize at Cannes, she plays an aristocratic young woman who falls in love with the artist hired to paint her portrait.

In “The Devils,” shot when she was 12, Haenel starred as one of a pair of runaway siblings. She said that, after the film was completed and went on the festival circuit, Ruggia continued to make overtures to her until she was 15, creating an environment of “permanent sexual harassment” through unwanted touching of her torso and thighs and kisses on her neck. Haenel stopped acting during that period, until she was cast in Sciamma’s “Water Lilies” (“Naissance des pieuvres”).

Ruggia’s only directing credit after “The Devils” has been for 2011’s “In Turmoil.” He has been developing a new project with characters named Chloe and Joseph – the names of the leading characters in “The Devils.”

Bertrand Faivre, a producer on both “The Devils” and “In Turmoil” who has been working with Ruggia on the new project, said he was curtailing his involvement as a result of Mediapart’s report. Faivre told the website that Haenel had informed him of Ruggia’s alleged misconduct years ago but that he had not understood the gravity of what allegedly happened.

In the report, Haenel said she hoped her story would help bring an end to the abuse of women and children and the impunity of their assailants.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Adele HaenelAngouleme Film Festival, France -

    'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' Star Adele Haenel Accuses Director of Years of Harassment

    Adele Haenel, the star of Cannes prize-winning film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and French Oscar submission “BPM,” has alleged that director Christophe Ruggia sexually harassed her for years, starting when she was just 12 years old. Haenel told French investigative website Mediapart that Ruggia, who directed her in the 2002 drama “The Devils” [...]

  • erminator: Dark Fate Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Box Office Bomb: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Could Lose Over $100 Million

    “Terminator” might not be back any time soon. “Dark Fate,” the most recent installment in the sci-fi series, fell flat at the box office and stands to be a big money loser for Paramount, Skydance and Disney, the studios backing the big-budget tentpole. The sixth “Terminator” entry debuted with a dismal $29 million in North [...]

  • The Millenium Falcon in STAR WARS:

    The Force That's Now Driving 'Star Wars': Fear (Column)

    The announcement that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of “Game of Thrones,” would be departing from the “Star Wars” universe before they’d barely had a chance to climb aboard it looms as the most high-profile breakdown yet between Lucasfilm and the roster of filmmakers it keeps recruiting — and kicking out of — [...]

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions

    Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Disappoints Overseas With $72 Million, 'Joker' Nears $1 Billion

    Paramount, Skydance and Disney’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” failed to ignite much traction overseas, launching with a soft $72.9 million from 48 international territories. The sixth “Terminator” installment debuted with a dismal $29 million in North America, bringing worldwide ticket sales to $123 million. That’s a disappointing result considering the movie cost $185 million before considering [...]

  • Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions

    Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fizzles With $29 Million Debut

    “Terminator: Dark Fate” shot past box office competition but fell significantly short of expectations as Paramount, Skydance Media and Disney’s sci-fi sequel debuted to $29 million in North America. The sixth installment in the “Terminator” franchise landed in first place on domestic box office charts, but the results are disappointing given the film’s $185 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad