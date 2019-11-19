×
Pom Klementieff Lands New Role in Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Film

Pom Klementieff poses at the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance at the Chateau Marmont, in Los AngelesLaunch of Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff is set to join the latest installment of Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible,” joining Tom Cruise, who is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt.

Christopher McQuarrie announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, and is returning to write and direct the seventh and eighth movies, which will be shot back-to-back. Hayley Atwell is also on board to star.

Paramount has dated the seventh film for July 23, 2021, while an eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

McQuarrie previously directed 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which was the best performer of the franchise with $791.1 million globally. The six films in the series have combined for $3.57 billion in worldwide box office. After years of switching up the director to give a new feel to each installment, Cruise and Paramount settled on McQuarrie as the primary director.

After breaking out as Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Pom has stayed busy with roles in “Ingrid Goes West,” “A.I. Tales” and the upcoming “Uncut Gems.” She recently reprised her role as Mantis in “Avengers: Endgame” and was also part of the voice cast of Sony Animation’s “The Addams Family.”

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

  Pom Klementieff poses at the launch

