‘Plus One,’ ‘Gay Chorus Deep South’ Win Tribeca Audience Awards

Plus One

Plus One” and “Gay Chorus Deep South” have won the audience awards at the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival with each receiving a $10,000 cash prize.

Plus One” won the audience award for best narrative feature. It’s directed, written and produced by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer. Other producers are Jeremy Reitz, Debbie Liebling, Ross Putman, and Greg Beauchamp.

Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid star as longtime single friends agreeing to be each other’s plus one at every wedding they’re invited to during a summer. Ed Begley Jr., Rosalind Chao, Beck Bennett, and Finn Wittrock also star.

Gay Chorus Deep South,” directed by David Charles Rodrigues, was given the Documentary Audience Award. The film was produced by Bud Johnston and Jesse Moss and follows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarking on an unprecedented bus tour through the Deep South, celebrating music, challenging intolerance, and confronting their own dark coming out stories.

“These stories are crowd pleasers and united audiences at the Festival,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein. “Our audiences laughed their way through the screenings of the romantic comedy ‘Plus One’ led by Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid and were moved by ‘Gay Chorus Deep South,’ a timely story that uses music to unite communities around LGBTQ+ rights. We were honored to world premiere these films and know audiences elsewhere will love them as much as ours did at Tribeca.”

“So many of the people who worked on ‘Plus One’ met in New York, and bringing the film back to this city has been an overwhelmingly emotional experience,” said Chan and Rhymer. “We are over the moon excited by the audience response to our film and can’t wait to share it with the rest of the world when it releases on June 14th!”

Rodrigues said, “The entire reason we made this film was to bring this message of belonging of the LGBTQ community and all other communities that are considered ‘the other’ to as many people as possible in the world and the Audience Award at Tribeca is the ultimate celebration of exactly this.”

The runners-up were “See You Yesterday,” directed by Stefon Bristol, for the Narrative Audience Award and “Watson,” directed by Lesley Chilcott, for the Documentary Audience Award. Audience Award winners and runners-up will screen Sunday at Regal Cinema Battery Park Theater along with the winners selected by the Tribeca Film Festival Jury, which were announced on May 2.

