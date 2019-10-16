×

Plans for New London Film Studio Run into Difficulties

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Made in Dagenham

Plans to build a major new film and TV studio complex in Dagenham in East London have run into difficulties.

Be First, the local Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company spearheading the project, says that Los Angeles-based developer Pacifica Ventures will no longer be involved in the project.

Pacifica Ventures was selected last year as the preferred bidder to build the Made in Dagenham studios.

Pacifica has previously designed, developed and built large-scale film studios including the Albuquerque Studios in New Mexico and the Sun Center Studios outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Proposals for the Dagenham studios included 12 sound stages and a major events centre.

Be First has now announced new plans to deliver the film studios in Dagenham.

Pat Hayes, Be First’s managing director, confirmed the new plans will no longer include Pacifica Ventures, whose exclusivity period as a preferred bidder has elapsed.

He said: “Pacifica told us they were finding it difficult to deliver their plans due to uncertainty over the UK leaving the European Union.

“But what is not in doubt is the viability and demand for studio space in the UK which remains sky high, and that is why I am convinced there will be plenty of interest from parties who want to make sure movies will be Made in Dagenham.”

The new proposals, which were given the go-ahead by Barking and Dagenham councillors last night, are for Be First to design and seek planning permission for the film studios the same 20 acre site.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council said: “If we get planning permission to build our Made in Dagenham studios, there are some exciting options – we could build them ourselves or we can work with any of the ambitious dynamic media companies who share our vision of making movies in what will be London’s Hollywood.”

Be First will now progress design work itself, continue discussions with potential operators, investors and joint ventures and submit a planning application in the New Year.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission said: “I’m delighted that the proposals to move forward with the designs for the Made in Dagenham studios have been agreed.

“UK film and high-end TV production is enjoying a sustained and exceptional boom time, contributing billions to the economy each year, and it is crucial that we capitalise on this by continuing to develop our world-class infrastructure and provide access to as much purpose built studio space as we possibly can.”

The UK is struggling with a shortage of studio space amid booming levels of film and television production. Last month, Disney struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. Earlier this year, Netflix announced a similar arrangement to set up a production hub at the U.K.’s Shepperton Studios, which is also owned by the Pinewood Group.

Variety has approached Pacifica for comment.

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Plans to Build New Film Studio

    Plans for New London Film Studio Run into Difficulties

    Plans to build a major new film and TV studio complex in Dagenham in East London have run into difficulties. Be First, the local Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company spearheading the project, says that Los Angeles-based developer Pacifica Ventures will no longer be involved in the project. Pacifica Ventures was selected last year as [...]

  • La Rouei

    Lumiere Festival to Premiere Epic Restoration of 'La Roue'

    LYON, France  —  This coming Saturday and Sunday, the Lumière Festival will turn back the clock nearly one hundred years as the festival premieres a new completed reconstruction of Abel Gance’s 1923 masterpiece “La Roue” (“The Wheel”) that restores the classic to its original 7.5 hour length. Consisting of a prologue and four movements, “La [...]

  • Lina Wertmuller portrait

    Lina Wertmuller’s Exceptional Career Revisited

    In the still American-led realm of the Academy Awards, it’s unusual for the helmer of a film not in the English language to score a Best Director nomination. It’s far rarer still, meanwhile, for a woman to be nominated in the category at all: just five have done so in 91 years. Only one director, [...]

  • Fifth Seal

    Lumière Festival Honors Hungary, Screens Classics ‘Women,’ ‘The Fifth Seal’

    For the fifth year running, Lyon’s Lumière Festival will honor Hungarian cinema and invite guests of the Hungarian National Film Fund to present two classic Hungarian films from important national filmmakers, Márta Mészáros’ “Ők ketten” (“Women”) and Zoltán Fábri’s “Fifth Seal.” Both films will be presented by Lumière Festival special guest Marina Vlady on Oct [...]

  • Godzilla

    Criterion Collection President Peter Becker on Storytelling, Bergman vs Godzilla, B-movies

    LYON, France  —  The Lumière Festival’s International Classic Film Market (MIFC) kicked off on Tuesday in Lyon, France, with a keynote address by Criterion Collection President Peter Becker. The exec discussed the company’s storied history and evolution over the decades into a leading publisher of classic and contemporary films from around the world in high-quality [...]

  • Manuel Chiche

    Boutique Distributor Manuel Chiche Offers A State of The Industry

    LYON, France  — Manuel Chiche is riding high. Since June, his boutique distribution outlet The Jokers set admission records with Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” selling nearly 1.7 million tickets in France and still going strong as the film heads into its 19th week in theaters. Indeed, “Parasite” is now the second most successful Palme d’Or winner of [...]

  • Toni

    Italy’s L'Immagine Ritrovata Expected to Take Over France’s Eclair Cinema

    LYON, France  —  Leading Italian restoration company L’Immagine Ritrovata’s acquisition of renowned film lab Eclair Cinéma, announced last month, is expected to be approved by the French Commercial Court of Nanterre at the end of November or beginning of December, according to a source familiar with the deal. L’Immagine Ritrovata’s French subsidiary, L’Image Retrouvée, last [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad