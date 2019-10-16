Plans for New London Film Studio Run into Difficulties

Plans to build a major new film and TV studio complex in Dagenham in East London have run into difficulties.

Be First, the local Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company spearheading the project, says that Los Angeles-based developer Pacifica Ventures will no longer be involved in the project.

Pacifica Ventures was selected last year as the preferred bidder to build the Made in Dagenham studios.

Pacifica has previously designed, developed and built large-scale film studios including the Albuquerque Studios in New Mexico and the Sun Center Studios outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Proposals for the Dagenham studios included 12 sound stages and a major events centre.

Be First has now announced new plans to deliver the film studios in Dagenham.

Pat Hayes, Be First’s managing director, confirmed the new plans will no longer include Pacifica Ventures, whose exclusivity period as a preferred bidder has elapsed.

He said: “Pacifica told us they were finding it difficult to deliver their plans due to uncertainty over the UK leaving the European Union.

“But what is not in doubt is the viability and demand for studio space in the UK which remains sky high, and that is why I am convinced there will be plenty of interest from parties who want to make sure movies will be Made in Dagenham.”

The new proposals, which were given the go-ahead by Barking and Dagenham councillors last night, are for Be First to design and seek planning permission for the film studios the same 20 acre site.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council said: “If we get planning permission to build our Made in Dagenham studios, there are some exciting options – we could build them ourselves or we can work with any of the ambitious dynamic media companies who share our vision of making movies in what will be London’s Hollywood.”

Be First will now progress design work itself, continue discussions with potential operators, investors and joint ventures and submit a planning application in the New Year.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission said: “I’m delighted that the proposals to move forward with the designs for the Made in Dagenham studios have been agreed.

“UK film and high-end TV production is enjoying a sustained and exceptional boom time, contributing billions to the economy each year, and it is crucial that we capitalise on this by continuing to develop our world-class infrastructure and provide access to as much purpose built studio space as we possibly can.”

The UK is struggling with a shortage of studio space amid booming levels of film and television production. Last month, Disney struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. Earlier this year, Netflix announced a similar arrangement to set up a production hub at the U.K.’s Shepperton Studios, which is also owned by the Pinewood Group.

Variety has approached Pacifica for comment.