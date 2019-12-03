×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie in the Works From ‘Maze Runner’ Director Wes Ball

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
War for the Planet of the Apes trailer
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

Disney is expanding the “Planet of the Apes.” The studio has signed “Maze Runner” director Wes Ball to direct a new movie for the franchise.

On an earnings call in August, CEO Bob Iger stressed that the classic franchise is a project that the studio plans to reboot as soon as possible given the recent success of its previous films. Though some projects within the Fox pipeline have gone through the pre-production process, this would mark the first major IP from the Fox library that Disney is developing on its own since the Fox-Disney merger.

The most recent trilogy was a big box office success and earned some of the franchise’s best reviews, dating back to the original film starring Charlton Heston.

Previously, Disney was forced to put Ball’s adaptation of “Mouse Guard” into turnaround as part of the fallout of the merger. At the time, the studio said the film didn’t fit into its plan for the projects it had inherited from Fox. However, although the film never found a home, Disney still saw Ball as a rising talent, eventually eyeing him for the “Planet of the Apes” position.

Ball is repped by Paradigm and the Gotham Group.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The King - Timothée Chalamet -

    David Michod on Going Back to His Roots, Working With Netflix; the Appeal of 'Joker'

    David Michôd, who sits on the jury of the Marrakech Film Festival alongside Tilda Swinton and Andrea Arnold, among others, told Variety that he’s yearning to “go back to his roots” and make another film in Australia. Michôd, whose latest film “The King,” starring Timothée Chalamet as young Henry V, world premiered at the Venice [...]

  • War for the Planet of the

    New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie in the Works From 'Maze Runner' Director Wes Ball

    Disney is expanding the “Planet of the Apes.” The studio has signed “Maze Runner” director Wes Ball to direct a new movie for the franchise. On an earnings call in August, CEO Bob Iger stressed that the classic franchise is a project that the studio plans to reboot as soon as possible given the recent [...]

  • Harvey Keitel presents the movie 'The

    Harvey Keitel on Working With Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion

    Harvey Keitel has been a major presence at the 18th Marrakech Film Festival, presenting two gala sessions: for the career tribute to French helmer Bertrand Tavernier – with whom he worked on “Death Watch” (1980), and to present Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” He also took part in an onstage discussion, to a packed audience, which [...]

  • Will Packer

    Will Packer to Develop Thriller 'When I Was You' for Focus Features (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Packer Productions has teamed with Focus Features to develop a female-driven thriller “When I Was You,” Variety has learned exclusively. Based on a novel by Amber Garza, “When I Was You” centers on a woman named Kelly Medina who becomes obsessed with another Kelly Medina — a single mother half her age who lives in her [...]

  • Susanna Fogel'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

    Russian Interference Movie Directed by 'Booksmart' Co-Writer in Development

    “Winner,” a biopic about the leaker of the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election intelligence report, is in the works at Big Beach, with “Booksmart” co-writer Susanna Fogel on board to direct. The film follows the real life story of Reality Leigh Winner, a former American intelligence specialist who was the first to expose [...]

  • Kasi Lemmons

    'Harriet' Director Kasi Lemmons Weighs In on Julia Roberts Casting Controversy

    Eddie Murphy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nia Long and “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons were honored for their contributions to the industry Monday night at the inaugural celebration of black cinema by the Critics Choice Association. And as the event, held at the Landmark Annex in Los Angeles, looked back on how far people of color have come [...]

  • M-Appeal Acquires Russian Erotic Drama 'Fidelity'

    M-Appeal Acquires Russian Erotic Drama 'Fidelity' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based boutique sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired erotic drama “Fidelity” (Vernost), a Russian female version of Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” Nigina Sayfullaeva’s film – a box-office hit at home for Sony Pictures – will have its international premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival in January. “Fidelity” centers on Lena, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and her husband [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad