Autlook Boards Sales on PJ Harvey Panorama Film ‘A Dog Called Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Venice-based Autlook Filmsales has boarded sales on “A Dog Called Money,” Seamus Murphy’s documentary about award-winning British musician PJ Harvey. The film is in the Panorama sidebar and will have its world premiere on 9 Feb.

Photo journalist and filmmaker Murphy accompanied Harvey on trips to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC, which provided the inspiration and material for her album “The Hope Six Demolition Project.”

The film sees Harvey read accompanying diary excerpts and also captures the filming of the album, inside a box at London’s Somerset House. Murphy said “A Dog Called Money” is a film essay about the creative process. “Now we’re at the end I can describe it better: it’s really telling stories from the places that inspired the songs for the record,” he told Variety.

Feature documentary specialist Autlook will launch sales at the EFM. “PJ Harvey is an iconic artist, and we had high expectations for the first documentary about her,” said CEO Salma Abdalla. “Seamus Murphy perfectly reflects her music and creativity. It’s not a film ‘about’ PJ Harvey, rather ‘with’ her. A very intimate journey into the most creative moments of an outstanding musician.”

Murphy wrote, directed, and produced the film. The other producers are Isabel Davis, Katie Holly, and James Wilson. Screen Ireland supported the film, which is from Great Point Media, ATC Management, Pulse Films, Blinder Films and JW Films.