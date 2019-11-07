Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Debuts First Trailer With Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey

What do you want to be remembered for?

That’s the central question at “Soul,” Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure about a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer.

“We only have a short time on this planet,” Foxx’s character Joe Gardner says in the new trailer that debuted Thursday. “You want to become the person you were born to be. Don’t waste your time on all the junk of life. Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful to this world.”

But before Gardner gets his big musical break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body and transported to the “You Seminar,” a center where souls find their passion. There he meets 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), a soul with a bleak outlook.

Pete Docter, who previously worked on “Up” and “Inside Out,” is directing the film. The voice cast also includes Questlove and Daveed Diggs.

“Soul” will hit theaters June 19, 2020.

