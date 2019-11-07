×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Debuts First Trailer With Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Soul Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pixar

What do you want to be remembered for?

That’s the central question at “Soul,” Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure about a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer.

“We only have a short time on this planet,” Foxx’s character Joe Gardner says in the new trailer that debuted Thursday. “You want to become the person you were born to be. Don’t waste your time on all the junk of life. Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful to this world.”

But before Gardner gets his big musical break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body and transported to the “You Seminar,” a center where souls find their passion. There he meets 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), a soul with a bleak outlook.

Pete Docter, who previously worked on “Up” and “Inside Out,” is directing the film. The voice cast also includes Questlove and Daveed Diggs.

“Soul” will hit theaters June 19, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Soul Movie

    Pixar's 'Soul' Debuts First Trailer With Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey

    What do you want to be remembered for? That’s the central question at “Soul,” Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure about a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. “We only have a short time on this planet,” Foxx’s character Joe Gardner says in the new trailer [...]

  • Precious Blood

    Daniel Giménez Cacho to Star in ‘Precious Blood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In 2018 Mexican director Andrés Kaiser’s debut feature “Feral” premiered and impressed at the Los Cabos Intl. Film Festival – notching a hat trick of awards including Art Kingdom Best Film, Fipresci Best Mexican film and México Primero best film – before embarking on an international, year-long festival run. While visiting Madrid, where he studied [...]

  • (L-R) IAN McKELLEN as Roy Courtnay

    Film Review: 'The Good Liar'

    Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) is a widow in her 70s who lives in a home full of tasteful pastel furniture in a calmly boring suburb of London. She’s sweet, pretty, pert, and polite, with glowing skin framed by an impeccable gray-white coif; if Doris Day had been a conventional middle-class Englishwoman, she might have looked [...]

  • Hu Mei Chinese director Hu Mei

    China's 'Enter the Forbidden City' to Get U.S. Release

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired Chinese drama “Enter the Forbidden City” and will release it in the U.S. in early 2020. Directed by female filmmaker Hu Mei and written by Zou Jingzhi (Zhang Yimou’s “Coming Home,” Wong Kar Wai’s “The Grandmaster”), the historical epic won the Chinese American Film Festival’s top prizes for best director [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    Asia Pacific Is World's No. 1 Box Office Region

    The $16.7 billion Asia Pacific market is the world’s No. 1 box office region, commanding a 40.6% share of the global total despite trade tensions between the U.S. and China, MPA and former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd said at the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “Whether you like it or not, [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

  • Bob Weis during the Asia Society

    Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis Welcomes More China Theme Parks

    Bob Weis, the president of Walt Disney Imagineering and creative executive of the Shanghai Disney Resort, has outlined a cooperative rather than competitive view of newcomers to China’s theme park industry. “A rising tide raises all boats,” Weis told Variety on the sidelines of the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “The more there [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad