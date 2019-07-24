Piper Perabo Running for SAG-AFTRA National Board Seat (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran actress Piper Perabo is running as an independent candidate for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat representing New York members, Variety has learned.

She’s supporting Matthew Modine for president, who is challenging incumbent Gabrielle Carteris through the Membership First slate.

Perabo is best known for ABC’s “Notorious” and her role as CIA Agent Annie Walker on the USA Network’s spy drama “Covert Affairs,” for which she received a best actress Golden Globe nomination. Her recent projects include Netflix’s “Turn Up Charlie” and she will appear in Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” with Gerard Butler.

“People used to live on their residuals,” Perabo said. “Content is being shown in more places and more times than ever before, and we shouldn’t be excluded from the revenue we help create. Media is changing quickly, we need to negotiate our next round of contracts to make sure our members are paid for their amazing work, and for how many times it is played. And those negations need to be strong, and more transparent.”

“Also, I was disappointed when our union didn’t speak out for women’s rights in Georgia,” she added. “As actors, our bodies are one of our most important tools, and the right to bodily autonomy directly effects the ability of our members to work. SAG-AFTRA is a large and diverse union, but by refraining from speaking out, our union was still taking a stand. Silence is consent. I am running because I believe we are powerful and should have to courage to speak out when our rights our being threatened, and stand strong for what our work is worth.”

Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on Aug. 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers. Turnout is usually between 20% and 30%.