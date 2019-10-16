×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pingyao International Film Festival Garlands Brazil’s ‘The Fever,’ Singapore’s ‘Wet Season’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese director Jia Zhangke at the Pingyao festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pingyao Festival

The Pingyao International Film Festival on Wednesday crowned “The Fever” by Maya Da-Rin as best film in its international category and “Wet Season” by Anthony Chen as the top title in its Chinese-language section.

The Roberto Rossellini Awards at the festival go to the top international directorial debuts or second features. Taking to the stage at the awards ceremony, Brazil’s Da-Rin said the prize was “a great honor.”

“This film has been made through seven years of a lot of work of a lot of people — people who give their lives to cinema and believe that through cinema we can think about our world,” she said. “The Fever” also won Best Actor and the FIPRESCI prize at Locarno this year.

Two other Roberto Rossellini Awards were handed out: the jury award to Chinese helmer Liang Ming for his debut, “Wisdom Tooth,” and the prize for best director to the Belgium-based Guatemalan director Cesar Diaz for his debut, “Our Mothers,” which also won the Camera d’Or at Cannes this year, where it screened in Critics’ Week. The latter tells the story of a young forensic anthropologist who goes digging into the disappearance of his father, a guerrilla fighter who vanished in the 1980s.

The section was judged by 2019 Cannes Jury Prize-winning Brazilian director Kelber Mendonca Filho (“Bacurau”), Indian director Ivan Ayr (“Soni”), Chinese directors Bai Xue (“The Crossing”) and Guan Hu (“The Eight Hundred”), and Kong Jinglei.

Pingyao also gave out a series of Fei Mu Awards to the top talent in debut or second feature films in Chinese. They honored “Wet Season” by Singaporean Chen as best film.  It debuted last month at the Toronto International Film Festival. Chen’s first feature, “Ilo Ilo,” premiered as part of Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2013, where it won the Camera d’Or. “Wet Season” also nabbed Pingyao’s Cinephilia Critics’ Award.

Liang also took home a best director Fei Mu prize for “Wisdom Tooth.” The coming-of-age tale tells the story of a young girl in cold northeastern China whose close relationship with her brother changes after he encounters a love interest and an ocean oil spill puts his work as a fishmonger on hold.

Wang Xuebing won best actor for his work in Ju Anqi’s “A Trophy on the Sea,” while Malaysia’s Yeo Yann Yann won best actress for her second collaboration with Chen in “Wet Season.” The category was judged by Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian, actress and director Joan Chen, Italy’s Giorgio Gosetti, and China’s Huo Meng and Zhang Yibai.

Ju’s “A Trophy on the Sea” also nabbed a Fei Mu Award special mention, as well as the Youth Jury Award.

Pingyao also honored longtime Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi with its International Contribution to Chinese Cinema Award and director Zhang Yimou with its Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon East-West Award for his “contributions to the development of East-West film culture.” Zhang was present on day two of the festival to give a public master class that was swarmed with acolytes and young film buffs.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ken Burns

    Ken Burns, Library of Congress to Present Documentary Award to 'Flannery'

    Documentarian Ken Burns is partnering with the Library of Congress and two philanthropic organizations to present a new award to “Flannery,” a documentary about Flannery O’Connor. Filmmaker Elizabeth Coffman and Jesuit priest Mark Bosco will be presented the first Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film on Oct. 17 at the library. The award includes [...]

  • Palazzo BarberiniPalazzo Barberini, Rome, Italy -

    International Execs Descend on Rome as MIA Market Serves Fresh Films, TV Dramas, Docs

    Rome’s MIA market for TV series, feature films and documentaries kicks off today with hundreds of international buyers descending upon the Eternal City for four-days (Oct. 16-20) of presentations of fresh top-notch mostly European product and dealmaking done in a more relaxed setting than Mipcom. The new concept mart now at its 5th edition, which [...]

  • Former Orange Studio Exec Andrei Kamarowsky

    Former Orange Studio Exec Andrei Kamarowsky Becomes Gulf Film COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andrei Kamarowsky, who recently stepped down from Orange Studio where he spearheaded international, has joined Dubai-based distribution group Gulf Film as Chief Operating Officer. Founded three decades ago, Gulf Film is involved in both distribution and exhibition in the Middle East, and has close relationships with Studiocanal, Pathé, having output deals with STX Entertainment, MGM, [...]

  • Harry Connick Jr. American Idol

    Harry Connick Jr. to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Grammy and Emmy Award winner Harry Connick Jr will be honored with at star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. The ceremony will take place on the morning of Oct. 24. “When choosing a star location, we try to incorporate ties to the honoree and this one turned out to be a coincidence [...]

  • Zombieland: Double Tap

    Film Review: 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

    The zombies have evolved in “Zombieland: Double Tap”; the comedy not so much. But that’s OK, because Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 breakout hit — which gobbled up $75.6 million in a genre fast approaching its pop-culture saturation point — was already a few steps ahead of the curve: Its central quartet actually knew they were living [...]

  • Chinese director Jia Zhangke at the

    Iconic Chinese Auteur Jia Zhangke Touts Trio of Projects at Pingyao

    No one attending the Pingyao International Film Festival can escape learning about Jia Zhangke’s upcoming projects, with the same three trailers for them playing before each and every screening. The art house icon-turned-businessman’s presence looms large over the event he founded in his home province.  First off, there is a new collaboration between Jia and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad