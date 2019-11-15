×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan Named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dylan Brosnan and Paris BrosnanGolden Globe Ambassador Launch Party, Arrivals, Catch, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Pierce Brosnan’s two youngest sons, Paris and Dylan Brosnan, have been named as the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday evening.

Paris and Dylan are also the sons of journalist and author Keely Shaye Smith. The ambassador(s), a title that typically goes to the son or daughter of a celebrity, assist in distributing the Golden Globe trophies at the ceremony, and work in raising awareness of a selected charitable cause.

The honorary role was previously called Miss or Mister Golden Globe, but was changed in 2017 to Golden Globe Ambassador.

“For the first time in Golden Globe history, we’ve proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season,” said HFPA president Lorenzo Soria in a statement. “Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment. We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger.”

The pair’s chosen charity is FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, delivering nutritious meals to school-aged children around the globe.

“We’re proud to honor our dad’s legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry,” said Dylan Brosnan, who will be graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. “The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to ‘be kind,’ which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege.”

At the event to announce the new ambassadors, which took place at Catch LA, the Brosnans revealed they first learned they had been chosen as the ambassadors a month ago. The news came “completely out of the blue,” the duo told Variety, given that their parents hadn’t told them they had been submitted.

“Our mom called us when we were both in film school,” explained Dylan. “We went out of class to take the call and she said you guys have been asked to be the Golden Globe ambassadors and we couldn’t believe it, we were over the moon.”

Paris said he had the opportunity to work with FEED on a short film in Sri Lanka, documenting the efforts of the world food program. His brother, who is also a musician, provided the score for the film, and the two brothers said they hope to collaborate on many more film projects in the future.

“That’s the goal,” said Paris.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019, and the ceremony will take place Jan. 5, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Steven Spielberg Branko Lustig

    'He Left Me Speechless': Steven Spielberg Remembers Branko Lustig

    Steven Spielberg has offered a touching remembrance of Branko Lustig, the Holocaust survivor who produced “Schindler’s List” with Spielberg and Gerald Molen and died Thursday in Croatia. “I was heartbroken to hear of Branko’s passing and my thoughts are with his family and friends,” Spielberg said. “When we first met to discuss ‘Schindler’s List,’ he [...]

  • Dylan Brosnan and Paris BrosnanGolden Globe

    Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan Named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors

    Pierce Brosnan’s two youngest sons, Paris and Dylan Brosnan, have been named as the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday evening. Paris and Dylan are also the sons of journalist and author Keely Shaye Smith. The ambassador(s), a title that typically goes to the son or daughter of a [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix'Joker' film premiere, Arrivals, 57th

    Film News Roundup: Joaquin Phoenix Honored by Palm Springs Film Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, Joaquin Phoenix is honored for “Joker”; Legion M backs Joe Manganiello’s “Archenemy”; sales have launched on “Lev Yashin: The Dream Goalkeeper”; Warner Bros. shuffles execs and Universal launches a first-of-its-kind animation writing program. HONOR Joaquin Phoenix has been selected as the recipient of the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s chairman’s [...]

  • Danny Huston

    Danny Huston Discusses the Significance of 'Last Photograph'

    In the decades since Danny Huston made his feature directing debut with “Mr. North,” his 1988 film adaptation of the Thornton Wilder novel “Theophilus North,” he has kept busy in front of the cameras as one of film and television’s most versatile and sophisticated character players. In just the past year, small-screen viewers have been [...]

  • Rocketman

    'Rocketman': Chris Dickens Discusses the Inside Story of Editing 'I'm Still Standing'

    Endings are so important and how the viewer leaves the cinema is crucial. For editor Chris Dickens, finding the perfect ending for “Rocketman” was paramount, but it was also a challenge. Elton John’s hit “I’m Still Standing” was going to end the film with the original idea of going to Cannes to recreate the video [...]

  • A general view of the skyline

    United Media Asia Strikes Deal With Indonesian Giant Kompas Gramedia

    Newly-formed content finance, production and distribution company United Media Asia has struck a first look deal, brokered by Hollywood talent agency CAA, with Indonesian media giant Kompas Gramedia. United has also unveiled its first two feature films. The partnership provides UMA with access to Kompas Gramedia’s media network and its 100,000 pieces of intellectual property, [...]

  • Taron Egerton Fashion

    Taron Egerton's Stylist Used Elton John as Inspiration on Press Tour

    Showstopping looks: For Taron Egerton’s “Rocketman” tour, stylist Gareth Scourfield nodded to Elton John’s iconic wardrobe with bold colors, patterns and silhouettes: “We got a bit more eccentric.” May 16 “Elton is the real original showman,” says Scourfield, who met Egerton through another client, Egerton’s “Rocketman” co-star Richard Madden. “Part of Taron as a man [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad