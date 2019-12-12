Pierce Brosnan to Play the King in Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’

Pierce Brosnan will play the king opposite Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon’s new telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures.

Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also confirmed to star in the film, which will be released in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. Cabello, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will be integrally involved in the music. “Cinderella” marks her acting debut.

The film is a musical comedy that reimagines the traditional “Cinderella” story, in which the heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

The movie is being produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner along with Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who exec produced “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Louise Rosner serves as executive producer on “Cinderella.”

Based on the fairy tale “Cendrillon” by Charles Perrault, the story of a poor young orphan woman and her fairy godmother was the basis for Disney’s 1950 animated drama “Cinderella.” That film spawned two live-action remakes: 1997’s iteration starring Brandy and Whitney Houston and Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 version with Lily James. The latter grossed $543 million worldwide.

Brosnan played James Bond four times between 1995 and 2002 in “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” He is starring in Netflix’s “Eurovision” with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and A24’s “False Positive.” He’s repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.